Metabolomics Market Worth $5.33 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 12.84% | Get Insights on Industry Growth, Development Factors & Forecast 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the metabolomics market will grow at a CAGR of 12.84% during 2022-2028.

Browse In-Depth TOC on Metabolomics Market  
134 – Tables  
119 – Charts  
305 – Pages  

Metabolomics is a rapidly growing field of research that revolutionizes understanding of food safety and quality control. Analyzing metabolites in food makes it possible to detect potential contaminants, determine the nutritional quality of food, and identify and quantify the flavor and aroma compounds in food. This knowledge is essential for food safety and quality control professionals and consumers and will continue to be a valuable tool. Increased funding for metabolomics research is essential to realize its full potential. This research can revolutionize our understanding of the human body and its biochemical processes. It could lead to new disease treatments and improved diagnosis and prevention methods. Therefore, the necessary investments must be made in metabolomics research to realize this field's potential.

Metabolomics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size (2028)

USD 5.33 Billion

Market Size (2022)

USD 2.58 Billion

CAGR (2022-2028)

12.84 %

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023-2028

Market Segmentation

Technologies, Application, End-user, and Geography

Geographic Analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Dynamics

·  Growing Application of Metabolomics in Precision Medicine

·  Growing Rate of Target Diseases

·  Increasing Demand for Metabolomics in Drug Development

North America to Contribute Larger Share in the Metabolomics Market

In 2022, North America accounted for the global metabolomics market's highest revenue share, 40.37%. The surge in the adoption of personalized medicine due to the rise in chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, and the high mortality rate associated with genetic diseases are expected to drive market growth. The increase in R&D expenditure on initiatives for applications of metabolomics in personalized medicine and the rise in the number of instruments and reagents for proteomic research will also drive growth across North America.

The leading causes of death and disability contribute to $3.8 trillion in annual healthcare costs in the US. Every six in 10 adults in the country have a chronic disease, and four in 10 adults have two or more chronic diseases. The leading causes of mortality in the country include heart disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease. The surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases has encouraged the country to shift its focus to adopting personalized medicine. The high R&D investments in metabolomics for biomarker discoveries and the development of personalized medicine in oncology due to the rise in the prevalence of cancer and other genetic diseases are expected to drive the growth of the US market. Companies such as Bruker, Life Technologies, Waters, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, provide various products, including diagnostic instruments, software, reagents, and kits for metabolomics research. Several US independent research groups and universities are also involved in metabolomics research.

Post-Purchase Benefit            

  • 1hr of free analyst discussion
  • 10% of customization

The global metabolomics market is highly competitive and consists of several key players. Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo-Fisher Scientific, Danaher, and PerkinElmer are major players that offer metabolomics products. The key global players focus on developing innovative technologies or methods and expanding their product portfolio through acquisitions to remain competitive. Most players continuously invest extensively in R&D and product development initiatives to expand their product portfolio and ensure a sustainable presence in the highly competitive environment. However, Vendors focus on developing and commercializing metabolomics instruments, reagents, consumables, and software to remain competitive and gain a significant presence in the market. New product approvals coupled with R&D activities help vendors to expand their presence, enhance market growth, and sustain their position in the global market. Vendors actively develop innovative metabolomics technologies to tap the tremendous growth potential in the market.

Key Company Profiles

  • Agilent Technologies
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Danaher
  • PerkinElmer
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Advion
  • BGI
  • biocrates life sciences
  • Bruker
  • LECO
  • Merck KGaA
  • SCION Instruments
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Waters

Metabolomics Service Providers

  • Creative Proteomics
  • Human Metabolome Technologies
  • Metabolon
  • Metaware Biotechnology
  • MS-OMICS
  • VProteomics

Market Segmentation

Technologies

  • Detection Methods
  • Separation Methods
  • Bioinformatics Tools & Services

Application

  • Medical & Clinical Research
  • Plant & Food Science
  • Biotechnology

End-user

  • Standalone Metabolomic Service Providers
  • Pharma & Biotech Companies
  • Research & Clinical Laboratories
  • Others

Geography

  • North America
    • The US
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • The UK
    • Italy
    • Spain
  • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Turkey
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  • How big is the metabolomics market?
  • What is the growth rate of the metabolomics market?
  • What are the rising trends in the metabolomics market?
  • Which region holds the most significant global metabolomics market share?
  • Who are the key players in the global metabolomics market?

