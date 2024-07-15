Metabolomics Technologies Market Expected to Reach $30.2 Billion by 2029

BCC Research Projects 13.1% CAGR from 2024, with Market Growing from $16.4 Billion in 2024 to $30.2 Billion by 2029

BOSTON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolomics: Technologies and Global Markets is about studying tiny molecules in our bodies to understand health and disease better. It looks at advanced tools used for this research and how they're being adopted worldwide. The report covers market trends, key companies, and future opportunities in the field, showing how metabolomics is making a big impact on science and industry.

Market Expansion and Revenue Surge

"According to the latest BCC research study, the demand for Metabolomics: Technologies and Global Markets expected to grow from $16.4 billion in 2024 and will reach $30.2 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% from 2024 to 2029."

This report thoroughly examines the global market for metabolomics technologies. It estimates both current and past market revenues, breaking them down by product type, medical conditions, applications, and regions.

Metabolomics can identify unique metabolic patterns in forensic investigations and predict how individuals will respond to medications, enabling personalized treatment plans. It can also analyze breath samples for non-invasive disease diagnosis and detect metabolic changes related to aging and psychological conditions, improving diagnostics and treatments.

Factors contributing to this growth include:

Technological advancements.: Technological advancements are improvements in tools and methods that make tasks easier and more efficient, like smartphones, faster computers, or advanced medical devices. They help us solve problems and improve our daily lives.



Increasing healthcare expenditure.: Increasing healthcare expenditure means that more money is being spent on healthcare services, treatments, and medications. This can be due to factors like an aging population, new medical technologies, and rising costs of healthcare services.



Precision medicine and personalized healthcare.: Precision medicine and personalized healthcare mean tailoring medical treatments and interventions to individual characteristics such as genetics, lifestyle, and environment. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, doctors use information specific to each person to make decisions about prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, aiming to achieve better outcomes and reduce side effects.



Drug discovery and development.: Drug discovery and development is the process of finding new medications and bringing them to market. It involves identifying potential drug candidates, testing their safety and effectiveness through clinical trials, and obtaining regulatory approval before they can be prescribed to patients. This process can take many years and involves collaboration between scientists, researchers, clinicians, and regulatory agencies to ensure that new drugs are safe and effective for treating diseases.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast Period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $14.7 billion Market Size Forecast $30.2 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 13.1% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segment Covered Product, Indication, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Spain Key Market Drivers Technological advancements.

Increasing healthcare expenditure.

Precision medicine and personalized healthcare.

Drug discovery and development.

Market Segmentation

The Global Market for Metabolomics: Technologies and Global Markets can be categorized into various segments:

By Product

In metabolomics, technologies are divided into two main categories: separation techniques and detection techniques. Separation techniques, like chromatography (GC and LC), isolate individual metabolites from complex mixtures for easier analysis. Detection techniques, such as mass spectrometry (MS) and NMR spectroscopy, then identify and measure these metabolites, providing detailed insights into their structures and quantities. Together, these methods enable researchers to explore and understand the intricate biochemical processes in living organisms.





In metabolomics, studies are categorized by various health conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and others. Researchers use metabolomics to identify unique metabolic patterns associated with these conditions. For instance, in cancer, it helps detect specific metabolic changes that may aid in early diagnosis or monitoring treatment responses. In cardiovascular and neurological disorders, it offers insights into metabolic disturbances linked to disease progression. For inborn errors of metabolism, it assists in understanding and managing genetic disorders affecting metabolic pathways. These insights contribute to developing more targeted therapies and personalized treatment approaches across different medical conditions.





In metabolomics, applications span biomarker discovery, drug development, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, functional genomics, and other areas. Biomarker discovery involves identifying specific molecules that indicate disease presence or treatment response. Drug discovery uses metabolomics to find potential new medications by studying metabolic pathways. Toxicology testing assesses how substances affect metabolism and health. Nutrigenomics examines how nutrients influence metabolism and genetics. Functional genomics studies how genes interact with metabolites to understand biological functions. These applications enhance our understanding of health, disease, and personalized medicine through detailed metabolic analysis.





Metabolomics technologies are utilized across different regions: North America , Europe , APAC ( Asia-Pacific ), and the Rest of World. Each region contributes uniquely to the adoption and advancement of these technologies in research, healthcare, and industry. North America and Europe are leaders in innovation and market adoption, with extensive research and development activities. APAC is rapidly growing, driven by increasing healthcare investments and research initiatives. The Rest of World region encompasses diverse contributions and emerging markets, fostering global collaboration in metabolomics research and applications.

this report on global market for metabolomics: technologies and global markets provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the Metabolomics Technologies market?

The global medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery market is projected to grow from $14.4 billion in 2023 to $30.2 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1 % during the forecast period.



What are the key factors driving the growth of the Metabolomics Technologies market?

The growth of the metabolomics technologies market is propelled by advancements in analytical techniques, expanding applications in clinical research and personalized nutrition, increasing integration into pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, and rising demand in agriculture and food sciences.



What segments are covered in the global Metabolomics Technologies market?

The global Metabolomics Technologies market is segmented based on the product type, Indication, application and geographic region.



By Type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

The surgical robotics systems segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028.



Which region has the highest market share in the Metabolomics Technologies market?

North America holds the highest share in the market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

BRUKER

DANAHER CORP

MERCK KGAA

SHIMADZU CORP.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

WATERS CORP.

