Metabolon Achieves "Great Place To Work"® Certification

Metabolon, Inc.

06 Sep, 2023, 07:57 ET

Independent survey validates that Metabolon employees are highly invested in the company's mission, growth, and technology

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc. is proud to be certified by Great Place To Work®.  The prestigious certification is based entirely on current employees' experience working at Metabolon, where 83% of employees said Metabolon is a great place to work, which is 26% higher than the average U.S.-based company. 

"We believe in a supportive work culture that values and invests in our people," said Florina Krawchick, Metabolon's Chief People Officer.  "Metabolon is the leader in providing metabolomics solutions that advance a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic, and precision medicine applications.  Our employees believe in our technology and mission and are energized about where Metabolon is headed.  We are growing, and so are our employees!" 

"Great Place To Work certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work.  "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Metabolon stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees." 

About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all.  Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.  Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Metabolon 
Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research.  Over 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 3,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques.  Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is enabled by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library.  Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success.  The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics and lipidomics solutions supporting customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management.  For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

