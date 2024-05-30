Metabolon Announces 4-Week Turnaround Time for Commercial Projects, Enhancing Metabolomic Services for Multiomic Research

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announced a significant enhancement to its services with a new 4-week project turnaround time for Global Discovery Panel projects up to 2,000 samples, specifically tailored to meet the needs of commercial markets. This announcement comes as a strategic addition to Metabolon's recently launched spectral data files and bioinformatics platform offerings, reinforcing the company's commitment to providing the highest quality and most comprehensive metabolomics solutions in the industry for multiomic research.

The accelerated project turnaround time is a direct response to the demands of commercial pharmaceutical customers who require timely and actionable insights to drive their research and development efforts. This includes analysis for biological fluids, such as plasma, urine, and serum. With this new initiative, Metabolon aims to empower commercial clients with faster access to metabolomics data and insights, enabling quicker decision-making and more efficient development pipelines.

"Our focus has always been on delivering unparalleled value to our customers, and this new 4-week project turnaround time is another step toward achieving that goal," said Ro Hastie, CEO of Metabolon. "Metabolomics plays a crucial role in the multiomics space, providing essential and unique insights into biological processes and pathways that are vital for understanding disease mechanisms, identifying biomarkers, and developing targeted therapies. With Metabolon's industry-leading expertise, highest quality standards, and largest library of metabolites, clients can trust the accuracy, reliability, and efficiency of our services."

About Metabolon

Metabolon , Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With more than 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 3,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is enabled by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics supporting customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only 'omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic as well as external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

