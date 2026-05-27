Metabolon Expands Global Access to Metabolomics with the Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit

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Announcing ahead of the 74th ASMS Conference on Mass Spectrometry, the Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit is designed to help researchers generate standardized, reproducible metabolomics data in-house while accelerating the path to biological insight through streamlined workflows, automated data processing, and direct access to Metabolon's Integrated Bioinformatics Platform (IBP).

As advances in mass spectrometry continue to expand the ability to detect large numbers of molecular features with high sensitivity and precision, metabolomics still faces a central challenge: reproducibility. Variability across extraction, instrument performance, data processing, annotation, and interpretation has slowed broader adoption of metabolomics across research environments and made it harder for scientists to translate metabolomics outputs into actionable biological and clinical insights.

Built on more than 25 years of metabolomics leadership, the Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit is formulated to address these barriers directly. By enabling laboratories to run Metabolon's validated methods on-site through a standardized, scalable workflow, the new kit helps customers overcome longstanding limitations in access, consistency, and interpretability. The kit combines the rigor of Metabolon's quality framework with the flexibility needed to support both smaller studies and higher-throughput research programs. The result is a decentralized solution that expands global access to Metabolon-standard metabolomics while supporting scalable growth across academic research, core facilities, CROs, and biopharma environments.

"Metabolomics has long held tremendous promise, but wider adoption has been constrained by a lack of standardization, reproducibility, and accessible interpretation," said Ro Hastie, CEO of Metabolon. "With the Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit, we are extending our proven metabolomics expertise into labs around the world, enabling researchers to generate high-quality data locally while benefiting from the standardized workflows and scientific rigor that have defined Metabolon for more than 25 years."

Designed for laboratories with LC-MS capabilities, the Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit delivers a streamlined end-to-end workflow that supports sample preparation, quality control, data acquisition, automated annotation, and biological interpretation within a single standardized platform. The workflow is engineered to reduce operator-to-operator variability, improve consistency across studies and sites, and deliver high-quality data within a timeframe that supports faster research cycles.

A key strength of the Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit is its focus not only on data generation, but also on data interpretation. Results are delivered through Metabolon's Integrated Bioinformatics Platform, where researchers can immediately access statistical tools, pathway analysis, data visualization, and collaboration features that simplify interpretation and speed decision-making. The platform also supports integration with other omics data types, including transcriptomics, proteomics, metagenomics, and clinical datasets, enabling teams to build a more complete and biologically connected view of their studies.

Key advantages of the Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit include:

Standardization and reproducibility through validated workflows and embedded quality controls designed to support consistency across operators, laboratories, and studies.

through validated workflows and embedded quality controls designed to support consistency across operators, laboratories, and studies. Scalability for projects ranging from smaller research studies to high-throughput programs, without requiring workflow changes or compromising data quality.

for projects ranging from smaller research studies to high-throughput programs, without requiring workflow changes or compromising data quality. Decentralized access that enables laboratories worldwide to leverage Metabolon's decades of metabolomics expertise and historical knowledge in their own environments via industry-leading automated compound annotation.

access that enables laboratories worldwide to leverage Metabolon's in their own environments via industry-leading automated compound annotation. Faster return of quality data through streamlined operations, automated data processing, and a workflow designed to support shorter research timelines.

through streamlined operations, automated data processing, and a workflow designed to support shorter research timelines. Integrated biological insight through Metabolon's bioinformatics platform, including compatibility with other omics data for broader systems-level analysis.

The announcement of the Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit reflects Metabolon's continued commitment to advancing metabolomics as a reproducible, scalable, and insight-driven component of modern life sciences research. Metabolon will showcase the Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit at ASMS, where attendees are invited to visit the Metabolon booth #820 and breakfast seminar to learn more about the new solution, see how the workflow is designed to support reliable in-house metabolomics, and speak with Metabolon experts about how the new kit can accelerate research.

To learn more about the Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit, visit https://metabolon.com/kits

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond individual genetic variation, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors, such as drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome, on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With more than 25 years, 15,000+ projects, 4,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technological, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is powered by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics, that support customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Metabolon, Inc.