Metabolon, Inc. Announces $72 Million in Debt and Equity Financing to Accelerate Advancements in Precision Medicine and Innovative Drug Development Technologies

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in metabolomics solutions advancing drug development and precision medicine, today announced the close on $72 million in combined debt and equity financing. This round of financing included Perceptive Advisors as a new participant. EW Healthcare Partners and other existing investors also participated in the financing.

"We are thrilled by this strong show of support from Perceptive Advisors and our current investors," said Rohan (Ro) Hastie, President and CEO, Metabolon. "I am also extremely excited that some of the company's earliest investors participated in this round of investment as well. The incremental funding will help accelerate our growth and expand our client base, in addition to helping further our R&D programs in machine learning to enable novel biomarker discovery and expand our precision medicine platform."

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only 'omics technology that provides a current-state functional readout of a biological system. By leveraging the world's largest proprietary metabolite database, Metabolon can decipher thousands of discrete chemical signals from genetic and non-genetic factors to reveal biological pathways. Metabolon's technology makes connections where other 'omics cannot and provides the definitive representation of the phenotype.

The company today also announced the appointment of Robert A. Cascella, Chief Business Leader, Precision Diagnostics, and Executive Vice President of Phillips, as one of three independent members of the Metabolon Board of Directors.

"Rob's 30-year career in the healthcare industry comprises an impressive track record of value creation and delivering integrated solutions," said Hastie, "We are honored to have his expertise on the board to help lead Metabolon to our next stage of growth."

Cascella joins Todd Schermerhorn, retired senior vice president and chief financial officer of C. R. Bard, Inc, and Jan Lundberg, formerly President of Lilly Labs and head of R&D, as independent board members.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics is emerging as the next frontier in 'omics innovation and the key to understanding biology, health and disease. All biological systems continually fuel chemical reactions that produce small molecules, called metabolites, which comprise the metabolome. Metabolomics reveals the comprehensive representation of a phenotype of any biological system by examining the influence of genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors. The data generated by metabolomics studies provides real-time, in vivo insights to advance discoveries for biopharma, population health, consumer products and more.

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc., is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver metabolomics data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research in all its applications. Over 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 2,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific technology and bioinformatics techniques. Our Precision Metabolomics™ Platform has enabled the development of the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Our industry-leading data and translational science experts help our clients address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research, and development success. The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics solutions from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Perceptive

Founded in 1999, Perceptive Advisors focus on supporting progress in the life sciences industry by identifying opportunities and directing financial resources toward the most promising technologies in modern healthcare. The firm manages approximately $7.3 billion across its portfolio.

About EW Healthcare Partners

With close to $4 billion raised since inception, EW Healthcare Partners is one of the largest and oldest private healthcare investment firms and seeks to make growth equity investments in fast growing commercial-stage healthcare companies in the pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, and technology-enabled services sectors in the United States and in Europe. Since its founding in 1985, EW Healthcare Partners has maintained its singular commitment to the healthcare industry and has been a long-term investor in over 150 healthcare companies, ranging across sectors, stages and geographies. The team is comprised of over 20 senior investment professionals with offices in Palo Alto, Houston, New York, and London. For more information, visit www.ewhealthcare.com.

SOURCE Metabolon, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.metabolon.com

