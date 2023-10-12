Metabolon Launches New Liver Fibrosis and Kidney Function Discovery Panels to Reveal Disease Mechanisms and Facilitate Research

Metabolon, Inc.

12 Oct, 2023, 07:57 ET

Metabolon's newest panels help academic and commercial researchers reveal complex biological insights about liver fibrosis and kidney dysfunction

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announces the launch of its new Liver Fibrosis and Kidney Function Discovery Panels.

Chronic liver disease causes two million deaths worldwide every year. Similarly, chronic kidney disease affects nearly 36 million adults in the U.S., with almost nine out of ten patients remaining unaware of their condition. Both diseases are treatable if detected early, but more research is needed to understand these ailments' underlying causes and identify better biomarkers for early detection.

As part of the Metabolon Discover portfolio of metabolomics services, Metabolon's new Liver Fibrosis and Kidney Function Discovery Panels assess multiple metabolites across diverse biological pathways associated with liver fibrosis and kidney disease, providing a greater understanding of these conditions. These new panels also leverage new visualization tools, allowing researchers to compare results across different data sets to identify and understand the impact of statistically significant changes in metabolite abundance.

  • Metabolon's Liver Fibrosis Discovery Panel covers 105 metabolites across multiple biological processes associated with liver fibrosis. This new panel gives researchers greater confidence in identifying the appropriate markers connected to liver fibrosis and addresses critical questions regarding mechanistic insights, personalized medicine, and drug discovery and testing.
  • Metabolon's Kidney Function Discovery Panel analyzes 84 metabolites associated with biochemical processes affecting kidney function to help researchers differentiate the diverse spectrum of kidney disease. Metabolomic profiling in patients with kidney disease identified several metabolites related to alterations in carbohydrate, amino acid, nucleotide, and lipid metabolism, making metabolic profiling an ideal technology for further kidney research.

"Our new Liver Fibrosis and Kidney Function Discovery Panels seek to reveal fundamental metabolic changes, thereby facilitating our understanding of the underlying mechanisms of these diseases," said Rangaprasad (Ranga) Sarangarajan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Metabolon. "Metabolon is committed to providing insights that can ultimately lead to the creation of tools improving patient outcomes through earlier detection, better monitoring, and improved treatments."

To learn more about how Metabolon can help you gain functional insights into liver and kidney disease, please visit our Liver Fibrosis Discovery Panel and Kidney Function Discovery Panel pages.

About Metabolon 
Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research. Over 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 3,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is enabled by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics and lipidomics solutions supporting customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Metabolomics
Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only 'omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

