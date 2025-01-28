Special issue " Advances in Metabolomics for Precision Medicine: From Biomarker Discovery to Clinical Applications " focuses on the latest challenges and achievements in using metabolomics to diagnose diseases and monitor patients after treatment

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, announces the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI) selects Metabolon scientists Dr. Adam Kennedy and Dr. Greg Michelotti to guest edit MDPI's Metabolites journal.

The special issue, "Advances in Metabolomics for Precision Medicine: From Biomarker Discovery to Clinical Applications," focuses on the latest challenges and achievements in metabolomics for diagnosing diseases and monitoring patients after treatment. This issue will include clinical studies and basic research using animal and cellular models to showcase recent developments in the field.

"Metabolomics places the functional output of the genome and the proteome into the hands of scientists and clinicians so that systems and patient phenotypes can be interrogated. Sourcing data from the genetic background, environmental inputs, and lifestyle changes brings clarity to the phenotype of an individual," said Dr. Adam Kennedy, Director of Clinical Metabolomics. "We want to ensure this science is showcased so the full effect of metabolomics can be leveraged in pre-clinical, clinical, and research segments."

"Not many people can edit a leading scientific journal like this – it's challenging. That two of our scientists were asked to be senior editors speaks to Metabolon's deep well of scientific talent," said Ro Hastie, Metabolon CEO.

If you are interested in contributing to this MDPI Metabolites Journal Special Issue, the deadline for manuscript submissions is July 1, 2025. For more information, please visit: https://www.mdpi.com/journal/metabolites/special_issues/IB1EP0Q098

