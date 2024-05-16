Metabolon Secures $60 Million Credit Facility to Drive Growth and Innovation

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, announced that it has closed on a new $60 million credit facility. This significant investment, of which an initial $42.5 million was funded at closing, will be utilized to fuel the company's growth initiatives and expand its research and development efforts to further enhance its metabolomics platform. The investment will also support the company's global expansion plans, including market penetration initiatives and strategic partnerships.

The financing was led by Trinity Capital, Inc., and enabled early retirement of the Company's previous $35 million debt facility. It follows a $25 million equity financing that closed in January of 2023.

"We are extremely pleased to announce this successful financing, marking a significant milestone for Metabolon. This infusion of additional capital and robust process leading up to it underscore the strong investor confidence in Metabolon's vision, capabilities, and market potential within the multiomics and metabolomics industry" said Rohan (Ro) Hastie Chief Executive Officer at Metabolon. "As the life sciences embrace a sophisticated multiomics paradigm, Metabolon is emerging as an industry benchmark and an essential catalyst toward achieving true precision medicine. This investment will enable us to accelerate growth, drive innovation, and further solidify our position as a leader in the metabolomics space."

"Despite relatively challenging capital markets environment, this investment of non-dilutive growth capital, combined with the equity round before it, are proof that top-performing companies like Metabolon continue to attract funding. We are thrilled to have this top-tier investor backing us, enabling us to advance scientific research, drive breakthrough discoveries, and further develop our technology as we bring market-leading metabolomics and bioinformatics solutions to the multiomics community," said Gerry Haines, Chief Financial Officer at Metabolon.

"We are excited to partner with Metabolon, a company that has demonstrated innovation and excellence in the life sciences sector," said Rob Lake, Senior Managing Director, Life Sciences at Trinity. "By leveraging their cutting-edge technology and extensive experience, the team has the potential to accelerate research and we look forward to supporting the company's ongoing growth and expansion in the industry."

To learn more about how Metabolon deciphers thousands of discrete chemical signals from genetic and non-genetic factors to discover biomarkers and reveal biological pathways, visit https://www.metabolon.com/.

About Metabolon

Metabolon , Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With more than 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 3,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is enabled by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics supporting customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans, equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only 'omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic as well as external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

