Metabolon Wins National Institute of Health (NIH) Award to Develop Test to Improve Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Diagnostic Accuracy

Award will allow Metabolon to identify biomarkers of PCOS to help modernize the classification of subtypes and identify more appropriate treatments

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announced receipt of a National Institute of Health (NIH) award to improve the accuracy by which polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can be diagnosed.

PCOS is the most common cause of infertility worldwide, affecting an estimated 8-13% of women of childbearing age. Currently, up to 70% of affected women remain undiagnosed. Through this NIH grant, Metabolon aims to identify metabolite biomarkers of PCOS that will allow for better classification of patients by disease subtypes so that treatment can be better targeted.

Current diagnoses typically require pelvic exams and blood tests to obtain a hormone profile, glucose tolerance, and lipid measurements. Metabolon's global platform can reveal deep phenotypic insight into these areas from the global metabolic profiling of a single sample to define PCOS subtypes with enhanced granularity.

"Today, PCOS is diagnosed using the Rotterdam criteria, which were developed decades ago based on expert opinion rather than on objective criteria. This diagnostic algorithm likely misclassifies or outright misses a lot of cases," said Adam Kennedy, Associate Director of Research and Development at Metabolon. "Metabolon's work in this area will potentially bring PCOS diagnostic guidelines into the 21st century using highly advanced, cutting-edge metabolomics science."

The project will be conducted over the next 12 months. Findings will be shared in publications and presented at key conferences to advance knowledge and contribute to the broader discourse within the field. Follow-up initiatives are planned to build on the success of the grant work, as well as preparation for additional grant applications. This forward-looking strategy aligns with Metabolon's goal to push the boundaries of innovation and make meaningful contributions in the field of metabolomics for the benefit of PCOS patients worldwide.

Learn more about Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel here.

