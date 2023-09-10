METABORA SINGAPORE commences global pre-registration for BORA onboarding project "Skill Blitz"

News provided by

METABORA SINGAPORE

10 Sep, 2023, 22:30 ET

  • METABORA SINGAPORE commences global pre-registration for "Skill Blitz" at Google Play, App Store and Galaxy Store
  • Official name of the game platform confirmed as "Skill Blitz" instead of "BORABATTLE"
  • Limited-edition profile pictures to be given away to new users upon official launch of the game platform

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- METABORA SINGAPORE (President: Gyehan Song) announced on 11th that its online multiplayer PvP game platform "Skill Blitz" (formerly known as BORABATTLE), developed by Neptune, has started global pre-registration.

With the start of pre-registration, METABORA SINGAPORE confirmed the name of the game platform as "Skill Blitz."

Continue Reading
METABORA SINGAPORE commences global pre-registration for BORA onboarding project “Skill Blitz”
METABORA SINGAPORE commences global pre-registration for BORA onboarding project “Skill Blitz”

Users across the world can now pre-register for Skill Blitz at Google Play, Galaxy Store and App Store.

METABORA SINGAPORE also plans to provide all new members with in-game currency and goods, as well as limited-edition profile pictures, upon the official launch of Skill Blitz.

"Skill Blitz" is a joint project of Neptune, Kakao Games, Mobirix and METABORA, which constitute the governance council of BORA. In Skill Blitz, players can compete with other gamers in a wide range of casual games such as solitaire, bingo and puzzles, and exchange the in-game currency & items earned from games with BORA, MATIC and USDC at the BORA Portal.

Within the joint project, Neptune is responsible for application development and services, and Kakao Games for service operation. In addition, METABORA supports blockchain technology infrastructure, while Mobirix provides proprietary content & supports global marketing based on its broad user base.

For more details about the pre-registration process and games offered in "Skill Blitz," please refer to the Notice posted at the BORA Portal.

#APPENDIX
Notice on pre-registration for "Skill Blitz" at the BORA Portal: https://www.boraportal.com/play/notice/205

Press release contacts                                                                                                                         

Deputy Head Seungmin Lee at METABORA / [email protected]

Manager Dongwan Ha at METABORA/ [email protected]

METABORA SINGAPORE

As a subsidiary of METABORA, a casual and blockchain game developer, and a developer of blockchain platform BORA, METABORA SINGAPORE is servicing user-friendly blockchain-based games and entertainment contents based on a myriad of experiences in development and service.

BORA Platform is associated with various partners across the industries capable of bringing a shift and advance in tokenomics, content and blockchain technology, and covers a range of contents from game to entertainment to guild DAO through an aggressive eco fund investment and partnership. Also, it is developing services optimized to GameFi such as NFT trading, token exchange and DeFi by running BORA Portal.

BORA is a national game/entertainment token with a high liquidity in the market and reinforcing the accessibility of users and services abroad by increasing the listing on global cryptocurrency exchanges and expanding partnership.

SOURCE METABORA SINGAPORE

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.