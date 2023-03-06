METABORA SINGAPORE Signs MOU with NEAR Protocol to Enhance Web3 Cross-Chain Ecosystem.

They announced the business agreement at ETHDenver Festival.

Under the terms of MOU, the two companies will co-develop Web3 games and enhance their global network together.

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- METABORA SINGAPORE (formerly BORANETWORK, President: Gyehan Song) announced on March 6th, that they signed MOU with NEAR Protocol, a blockchain network.

The announcement was made during the "ETHDenver" event held in Denver, USA, on March 6, where both parties disclosed their future plans to expand their ecosystem.

Through this strategic partnership, METABORA SINGAPORE and NEAR Protocol plan to jointly develop global sports IP-based Web3 games, collaborate on cross-chain liquidity enhancement research and development, support each other's global recognition and Web3 network enhancement, and promote joint global marketing and events to enhance their Web3 business capabilities.

As a layer-1 blockchain network that is fast, secure and scalable, Near Protocol is developed and generally managed by a Swiss-based non-profit organization "NEAR Foundation".

NEAR Protocol, which has signed a business agreement with METABORA SINGAPORE, is a Layer 1 blockchain network known for its fast speed, high security, and infinite scalability. NEAR, a Swiss non-profit foundation, oversees the development and operation of the network. The foundation operates an ecosystem fund of up to KRW 1.15 trillion (approximately USD 1 billion) to promote its own ecosystem growth. NEAR has attracted investments from prestigious investors such as a16z, Coinbase Ventures, Multi Coin Capital, and Hashed, recognizing the technical expertise of its excellent developers.

METABORA SINGAPORE's CBO, Lim Young-jun, stated that "Through a partnership with NEAR Protocol, which is actively operating in the domestic and international markets, we expect to expand the BORA ecosystem in the Web3 market," and added, "We will continue to increase the potential of BORA contents with prestigious global platforms."

Robbie Lim, GM, Partners & International at NEAR, said, "One of the big ambitions of the hub is to tap into the country's active gaming community, and to bring amazing projects and creators to the NEAR ecosystem," and added, "Partnership with METABORA SINGAPORE is our first major win - and a big step forward for NEAR as it accelerates its ambition to become the go to layer 1 for the Web3 gaming community."

Last December, METABORA SINGAPORE changed its name from BORA NETWORK to METABORA SINGAPORE to pursue its vision of building a decentralized platform that supports various digital contents.

For detailed services of BORA PORTAL, you can visit their portal site seen below.

APPENDIX

BORA PORTAL URL: https://boraportal.com/

About METABORA

METABORA is a parent company of METABORA SINGAPORE, which is a casual game development company, providing their blockchain platform service "BORA".

Many partners from diverse sectors participate in the BORA ecosystem, which can change and develop Token Economics, Contents, Blockchain Technology, etc.; and seek to create synergy between game/sports/entertainment contents.

METABORA makes efforts to build GameFi-customized services including NFT trade, token swap, DeFi, etc., operating BORA Portal with BORANETWORK; and to improve user accessibility to diverse contents by listing the BORA token on major cryptocurrency exchanges around the world.

Contact Points at METABORA for Press Release

Kelly Lee, Deputy Manager, [email protected]

Allen Ha, Manager, [email protected]

