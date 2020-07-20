Metacake Launches Ecommerce Coaching Services to Assist Businesses in the Wake of COVID-19

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the increased adoption of ecommerce in the wake of COVID-19, Metacake, an ecommerce growth team to some of the world's most well-known brands, has launched a new line of ecommerce coaching services.

Thousands of retail businesses whose revenue relies on physical stores have been affected by 2020's pandemic. As a result, ecommerce as a segment has grown dramatically since March. Worldwide ecommerce sales topped $3.5 trillion USD, an increase of approximately 18% from the year before. Ecommerce is expected to nearly double by 2023 to more than $6.5 billion.1

Metacake has long been a proponent of a diversified sales channel strategy, with ecommerce being the most important channel for growth. With more consumers shopping online than ever before, ecommerce is growing at an unprecedented rate, presenting substantial opportunity for businesses online.

As many businesses shift to the digital world to save their sales, there is one immediate problem: most companies are not equipped to take on ecommerce and do it well. If brands are new to or inexperienced in ecommerce, they likely do not have the expertise, knowledge, or tools, necessary to make an online store successful.

In response, Metacake has added ecommerce coaching services to help businesses make the transition to ecommerce or strengthen their current ecommerce channel. These services are a lower cost option for businesses with in-house implementation or brands looking for expertise and guidance as they transition to ecommerce. Business owners will have the opportunity to receive expert advice on specific challenges and questions as well as thoughtful guidance on their overall ecommerce strategy.

Co-founder Ken Ott says, "Our mission is to help brands achieve stable, healthy growth using ecommerce. That is more relevant now than ever. For many brands, having a strong ecommerce channel could be the difference between thriving in the current environment or going out of business. Our team at Metacake is thrilled to offer this additional service line to assist brands in achieving healthy growth now and into the future."

For more information on ecommerce coaching services, you can contact the Metacake team at metacake.com/contact or via email at [email protected] .

You can also visit metacake.com/learn or store.metacake.com for free and paid resources to help grow your ecommerce business.

About Metacake:

Metacake is an award-winning digital marketing and ecommerce team with a mission to help influential brands drive stable business growth online. Part agency, part coaching & consulting, everything they do comes from a single mission: to help "Grow Brands that Matter". From website optimization to expert email marketing to partnering with businesses to strategically plan for the future, Metacake is passionate about applying their ecommerce expertise to help build strong brands with a purpose.

Metacake is located in Franklin, TN just outside of Nashville. They can be found at https://metacake.com

