Metacake Launches New Ecommerce Growth Plan Tool to Assist Businesses with Ecommerce Strategy in the Wake of Global Pandemic

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metacake, an ecommerce growth team to some of the world's most renowned brands, has launched the Ecommerce Growth Plan, a new tool for businesses looking to strengthen their direct to consumer (DTC) ecommerce channel.

As a result of stay-at-home orders, social distancing, and store closures brought on by COVID-19, ecommerce is growing at an unprecedented rate. In fact, ecommerce is projected to grow 18% in 2020, reflecting a substantial lift in the number of digital transactions and the average spending per buyer.1 Although many states are slowly re-opening, this increased adoption of online shopping is likely here to stay.2

As businesses shift online, many are facing a problem: most companies are not equipped to take on ecommerce quickly and do it well. If brands are new to ecommerce, they may not have the expertise or tools necessary to make an online initiative successful. If brands are investing in an existing ecommerce channel, they may not know the best places to leverage growth.

Whether they are looking to strengthen their existing ecommerce channel with conversion rate optimization or start from scratch, Metacake's new Ecommerce Growth Plan is designed to help put DTC businesses on the right track for strategic growth.

"We've always believed that a strong DTC ecommerce channel is critical for the health of retail businesses. 2020 has proved that even more," says co-founder of Metacake, Ken Ott. "If you're not online, you need to make the move. If you are already selling online, now is the time to focus on investing in healthy growth."

The Growth Plan provides an opportunity for brands to work with Metacake's team of experts to build an action plan tailored to the brand's unique business goals. This plan also includes a financial component, using a sales-driven growth model to help identify what type of investment and initiatives will be required to unlock the business goal.

This unique service equips brands with the expertise they need to prioritize the right resources for a stable online channel.

For more information about the Ecommerce Growth Plan, including pricing, you can contact the Metacake team via email at [email protected] or their website at metacake.com/contact .

You can also visit metacake.com/learn or store.metacake.com for free and paid resources to help grow your ecommerce business.

About Metacake:

Metacake is an award-winning digital marketing and ecommerce team with a mission to help influential brands drive stable business growth online. Part agency, part coaching and consulting, their primary mission is to help "Grow Brands that Matter". From website optimization to digital marketing to strategic planning, Metacake is passionate about applying their ecommerce expertise to build strong, purposeful brands.

Metacake is located in Franklin, TN just outside of Nashville. They can be found at https://metacake.com

