Metacon announces a name change for its subsidiary Helbio

News provided by

Metacon AB

04 Dec, 2023, 09:15 ET

Metacon AB (publ) (Metacon) announces that its wholly-owned Greek subsidiary, Helbio S.A (Helbio), is changing its name to Metacon S.A. At the same time, the integration of Helbio's operations into Metacon AB's IT, branding, and financial platform will be completed.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the fall of 2021, Helbio S.A. has been a wholly-owned subsidiary of Metacon, operating under its own name. Helbio, currently comprising of approximately 25 employees in Patras, western Greece, possesses expertise, patents, and other intellectual property rights in the field of catalytic steam reforming for hydrogen production from various fossil-free substances and gases such as biogas (bio-methane), ethanol, and ammonia. With the name change, Metacon is clearly consolidated as an international group under the same brand, aiming to enhance visibility in the market and foster a stronger sense of unity across the entire organization and in Metacon's existing and future endeavors.

"With the renaming of Helbio to Metacon, we now have a unified brand platform for the entire company, which will enhance visibility in the market and make it easier to focus our resources on the marketing of our products," says Christer Wikner, President and CEO, Metacon.

For further information, please contact Christer Wikner, by phone +46707-647389 or e-mail [email protected]

Om Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems for the production of fossil-free "green" hydrogen. The products in the Reforming business area are based, among other things, on a patented technology that generates hydrogen through so-called catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons. The development of Metacon's reforming products is done within the wholly owned subsidiary Helbio S.A in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production.

Metacon also offers complete electrolysis plants and integrated refueling stations for green hydrogen, a large and globally growing area for small- and large-scale production of green hydrogen. Electrolysis is a process of driving a chemical reaction to split water by adding electricity. If the electricity used is non-fossil, the hydrogen will also be fossil-free and climate-neutral. Green hydrogen can be used in sectors such as transport, basic industry, and the real estate sector, with a better environment and climate as a result. www.metacon.com 

