Metacon completes the 7,5 MW hydrogen project contract with Elektra worth EUR 7.1 million

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metacon communicated on 18 September 2025 that it had been selected as a supplier in a hydrogen project for a 7.5 MW electrolysis plant for Elektra Power SRL, Romania (Elektra). The main contract package has now been finally signed by both parties. The contract value is approximately EUR 7.1 million, corresponding to approximately SEK 78,1 million at today's exchange rate.

"I am pleased to be able to announce finalisation of this important entry contract in Romania with the regional energy leader Elektra." commented Christer Wikner, CEO and President, Metacon.

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free "green" hydrogen. Within the Electrolysis business unit and in close collaboration with world-leading PERIC Hydrogen Technology, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for small- to large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area in clean transport. The products in the Reforming business unit are based on Metacon's patented HIWAR® technology, which generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol or ammonia. The development of Metacon's reforming products takes place within the wholly-owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece with a focus on catalytic process chemistry and advanced reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

