Metacon has received certification according to ISO 9001:2015 for quality management systems

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metacon AB has received certification according to the international standard ISO 9001:2015 for its quality management system. The certification of the quality management system covers sales, order management and delivery as well as aftermarket service for equipment and complete solutions within hydrogen technology and is an important step in Metacon's long-term work with quality assurance and customer satisfaction. The certification process has been carried out by Bureau Veritas.

ISO 9001:2015 is the world's most applied and widespread standard for quality management and requires systematic processes, customer focus and continuous improvement. Through the certification, Metacon strengthens its work to create long-term value for customers and contribute to the development of sustainable solutions in hydrogen technology.

"We are proud to have received this certification, which confirms our commitment to quality and continuous improvement. ISO 9001:2015 is an international quality stamp that strengthens our position in the market and creates further security for our customers and suppliers," says Christer Wikner, President & CEO, Metacon.

For more information, please contact:

Christer Wikner, President & CEO, +46 707 647 389, [email protected]

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free "green" hydrogen. In the Electrolysis business unit and in close partnership with world leader PERIC Hydrogen Technologies, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers production-integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area within clean transports. The products in the Reforming business unit are based, among other things, on Metacon's patented HIWAR® technology that generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol. The development of Metacon's reforming products is conducted within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced, compact reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

For more information, see:

www.metacon.com | X: @Metaconab| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/metacon-ab/r/metacon-has-received-certification-according-to-iso-9001-2015-for-quality-management-systems,c4227536

The following files are available for download: