Metacon publishes interim report for Q1 2024

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We have successfully secured access to world-leading technology and partners for our efforts to become a leading manufacturer of large-scale, industrial electrolysis plants, comments Christer Wikner, President and CEO.

Quarter 1 January-31 March

Revenues amounted to SEK 8.3 (16.3) million.

(16.3) million. Earnings before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK -14.5 (-12.7) million.

(-12.7) million. Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -17.2 (-15.4) million.

(-15.4) million. Profit/Loss after financial items amounted to SEK -18.2 (-15.5) million.

(-15.5) million. Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0,04 (-0.05).

Events during and after the quarter

On January 25, 2024 , Metacon announces an exclusive license agreement with PERIC for rights to build a "Gigafactory" for the manu-facture of its own electrolysis plants.

, Metacon announces an exclusive license agreement with PERIC for rights to build a "Gigafactory" for the manu-facture of its own electrolysis plants. On January 25, 2024 , the Board of Directors of Metacon announces a rights issue of units of approximately SEK 119 million and announces the terms of the rights issue.

, the Board of Directors of Metacon announces a rights issue of units of approximately and announces the terms of the rights issue. On February 20, 2024 , Metacon will announce the final outcome of the rights issue.

, Metacon will announce the final outcome of the rights issue. On April 10 , it is announced that Mattias Jansson has been hired as Chief Financial Officer of Metacon AB (publ) with effect from July 1, 2024 , replacing Göran Rasberg who plans to retire.

, it is announced that has been hired as Chief Financial Officer of Metacon AB (publ) with effect from , replacing Göran Rasberg who plans to retire. On May 7 , a partnership with Siemens is announced for cooperation in the development of Metacon's technology portfolio and planned factory for the manufacture of large alkaline electrolysers.

This information is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 16 May 2024 at 08:00 CEST.

For further information, please contact Christer Wikner, by phone 0707-647389 or e-mail [email protected]

About Metacon

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems for the production of fossil-free "green" hydrogen. The products in the Reforming business area are based, among other things, on a patented technology that generates hydrogen through so-called catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons. The development of Metacon's reforming products is done within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production.

Metacon also offers complete electrolysis plants and integrated refueling stations for green hydrogen, a large and globally growing area for the production of green hydrogen. Electrolysis is a process of driving a chemical reaction to split water by adding electricity. If the electricity used is non-fossil, the hydrogen will also be fossil-free and climate-neutral. Green hydrogen can be used in sectors such as transport, basic industry and the real estate sector, with a better environment and climate as a result. www.metacon.com

