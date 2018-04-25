Metadata to Showcase A.I. Capabilities at the Marketo® Marketing Nation Summit 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Metadata, Inc. (http://www.metadata.io), the pioneering AI-operated demand generation platform for B2B companies, will be featuring its solution for Marketo customers at the Marketing Nation Summit, held here from April 29-May 2, 2018. Metadata is exhibiting in booth #444.

As a Marketo Accelerate Partner, Metadata has integrated its platform with the Marketo Engagement Platform™, enabling Marketo customers to execute true closed-loop account-based marketing programs at scale. The Metadata platform's unique AI Operator greatly expands campaign execution capabilities available to marketing teams to generate pipeline and predictable lead flow.

Metadata will participate in multiple events during the Summit, including:

DJ DropMix Stands - Visitors to the Metadata booth (#444) can see a demo of the AI Operator in action and win prizes mixing unique tunes with the hit music mixing game DropMix

Metadata CEO Gil Allouche will be presenting a TechTalk session "How AI is Changing Marketing" in the LaunchPoint Partner Lounge on Monday, April 30 , at 1:30 pm

will be presenting a TechTalk session "How AI is Changing Marketing" in the LaunchPoint Partner Lounge on , at Metadata is participating in the DemoJam competition, taking place in the LaunchPoint Partner Lounge on Tuesday, May 1 , at 4:45 pm PDT

, at Metadata is exhibiting in booth #444 and will be showcasing the Metadata AI Operator

The Metadata AI Operator creates and optimizes hundreds of marketing campaigns (testing different variations of ad creative, content offers, channels and audience segments) to find the winning combinations that convert pipeline -- like a DJ mixing different music tracks to make a hit song.

"The theme of this year's Marketing Nation Summit is 'The Fearless Marketer' and we feel that captures the essence of what marketers can do with A.I. and machine learning technology," said Gil Allouche, founder and CEO of Metadata. "The marketers who are using Metadata's AI Operator integrated with the Marketo Engagement PlatformTM are able to execute true closed-loop account-based marketing (ABM) programs at scale and create and deliver personalized experiences for their customers across all channels throughout the buyer's journey."

With Metadata's AI Operator, Marketo clients can create and optimize hundreds of ABM campaigns in a few hours. Metadata's technology targets candidate leads who respond favorably to a customized advertising campaign much faster and more accurately than can be achieved manually by an in-house advertising team. Advertisers save time on manual tasks (e.g. a/b testing, manual campaign setup) and are assured that their campaigns are laser-targeted to attract demand and significantly increase numbers of qualified leads.

About Metadata

Metadata is a next generation account-based targeting platform, completely automated and operated by Artificial Intelligence. The Metadata AI Operator learns your ideal customer profiles based on historical CRM data, then builds audiences of your target customers and personas and deploys paid media campaigns automatically to deliver a predictable, qualified inbound lead flow. Metadata clients include Nutanix, Amdocs, Intel, Mulesoft, Infoblox and many others. For more information about Metadata, visitwww.metadata.io.

Media Inquiries:

Gil Allouche

gil@metadata.io

650.919.3131

Related Images

image1.png

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metadata-to-showcase-ai-capabilities-at-the-marketo-marketing-nation-summit-2018-300636384.html

SOURCE Metadata.io

Related Links

http://www.metadata.io

