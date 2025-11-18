Metadata.io Accelerates the Future of Digital Advertising with Launch of MetadataONE and F1 Academy Sponsorship

AI-driven marketing leader unveils MetadataONE and partners with F1 Academy driver Nicole Havrda to champion speed, precision, and performance in digital marketing

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Metadata.io , the AI-native digital advertising platform that transforms how modern marketing teams acquire customers and drive business growth, is announcing the launch of MetadataONE, its groundbreaking new platform, alongside a sponsorship of F1 Academy driver Nicole Havrda , the first female Formula Pro USA Champion.

Metadata's dual announcement underscores its commitment to speed, precision, and innovation, both on the racetrack and in digital advertising. With the launch of MetadataONE, B2B marketers can now go from "Prompts to Pipeline" in a single platform powered by dozens of autonomous AI agents that analyze data, generate creative, build and target audiences, deploy and optimize campaigns and more using an LLM - such as Claude or ChatGPT. Working in concert, Metadata's agents such as Bid Agent, Creative Agent, and Analyst Agent enable faster experimentation, smarter optimization, and measurable revenue impact—redefining what's possible in modern digital advertising.

At just 19 years old, Nicole Havrda is one of the newest drivers in the F1 Academy, an organization dedicated to breaking down barriers to entry, advancing women in motorsport, and preparing the next generation of female talent for Formula 1. Known for her fearless drive and relentless pursuit of improvement, Havrda embodies the same principles that power MetadataONE: speed, precision, and continuous optimization.

"Formula 1 has always been about pushing limits — engineering, data, and human performance working in perfect harmony. That's the same principle behind MetadataONE, " said Chris Petko, CRO of Metadata. "Marketers today need more than tools; they need an engine that learns, adapts, and accelerates outcomes in real time. This partnership embodies that spirit of continuous optimization."

MetadataONE unifies CRM, automation, and ad data into a single AI-backed GTM platform, empowering marketers to act with the speed and coordination of an F1 pit crew. The platform connects directly with Claude, ChatGPT, and other large language models through Metadata's MCP server, enabling users to analyze, build, create, deploy, and optimize campaigns, all from one integrated system.

"I'm proud to represent Metadata and the future of AI-driven marketing," said Nicole Havrda, F1 Academy driver. "Racing and marketing share the same foundation: data, precision, and continuous optimization. Metadata's technology perfectly captures that energy."

The sponsorship highlights Metadata's accelerating growth and innovation in redefining go-to-market automation. Over the past year, the company has seen 112.5% year-over-year growth in customer adoption using Metadata to automate paid media and deliver measurable ROI faster. Metadata has executed nearly half a million ad campaigns through its platform, helping brands achieve an average 24% reduction in cost per lead, and 3X faster campaign deployment. The company is set to showcase MetadataONE and will be on hand to support Havrda at the F1 Academy Event in Las Vegas later this week.

To learn more about how MetadataONE is supercharging paid media campaigns to deliver real ROI, visit https://metadata.io/one/ .

About Metadata.io

Metadata.io is the AI-driven digital advertising platform that transforms how modern marketing teams acquire customers and drive business growth. Designed to automate campaigns at scale, Metadata's autonomous AI Agents test and execute thousands of results-based experiments across personal and professional paid channels. By leveraging real-time performance data, Metadata eliminates guesswork and optimizes performance for a more qualified pipeline at lower customer acquisition costs. Metadata helps performance marketers move faster, scale smarter, and focus on strategy, so they can reclaim the creativity and impact of their work—and fall in love with marketing again. Learn more at www.metadata.io .

SOURCE Metadata.io