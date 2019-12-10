Metadata.io Adds Bill Portelli, CEO/Board Advisor and Serial Entrepreneur, to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metadata.io ( https://www.metadata.io/ ), the AI-powered marketing operations platform, announced it has added Bill Portelli to its Board of Directors. Portelli specializes in CEO mentorship, board directorship, product and revenue acceleration.

With an expanded board, Metadata is poised to rapidly scale the company and tackle the competitive B2B Martech industry with its AI-powered technology that eliminates the human bottleneck in marketing operations by freeing marketers from boring, mundane technical tasks. Portelli's appointment comes as Metadata prepares to execute an aggressive go-to-market strategy in order to triple revenue in 2020.

"Metadata is in a position to change the marketing industry as we know it," said Portelli. "Marketing automation is fraught with non-integrated points tools whose data and insights are inefficiently tied together through manual workflow. This inefficiency and the resulting loss of revenue acquisition needs to change. Metadata's AI engine acts as a 'super-brain,' smartly augmenting digital marketing campaigns by running operations at a scale not humanly possible. I'm honored to serve and advise this bright, innovative team in its quest to transform marketing operations with powerful technology. In merely two years, Metadata achieved leadership in its category and brought in marquee customers such as Zendesk, Splunk, Nutanix and G2."

Portelli previously served as CEO, co-founder, and chairman at CollabNet. In addition to Metadata, he holds board roles at CollabNet, Convercent, Workspot and Parsable. As a CEO Advisor, Board Director, and PE/Venture CEO, he has helped create billions of dollars of incremental enterprise value and tech-company revenues through the creation of breakout strategies and business models, building award-winning products and coaching high-impact CEOs and their teams. Along with a combined success founding, scaling and coaching technology-enabled early-late stage and F1000 companies, Portelli was awarded the Davos Technology Pioneer Award by the World Economic Forum for his leadership in DevOps and open source.

"Bill has been a very close advisor and mentor to me for the past two years and I am honored and excited to have him on the board," said Gil Allouche, CEO of Metadata. "In order to accomplish our vision and capture the B2B marketing operations market, we need the best tech leaders and growth specialists advising our leadership team. Bill is one of the industry's top power players and his contribution to our board will elevate and focus our strategy moving forward."

About Metadata

Metadata is the AI-powered marketing operations platform for predictable B2B lead generation. Its patented AI engine acts as a "super-brain," smartly augmenting digital marketing campaigns by running operations at a scale not humanly possible. Metadata automatically identifies target prospects, runs multivariate tests and operational tasks, and optimizes campaigns in real-time to provide ROI. With customers like Nutanix, Nexmo, Zendesk, Zuora, TripActions, and Splunk, Metadata has risen to the top by delivering actual demand backed by MQLs and predictable pipeline. For more information about Metadata, visit www.metadata.io .

