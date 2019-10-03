Metadata.io Autonomous Marketing Alleviates the Human Bottleneck in B2B Marketing Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metadata.io ( https://www.metadata.io/ ), the AI-powered marketing operations platform, today announced its latest platform capabilities for B2B marketers. The new product release includes enhanced customization, notification, and UI/UX advancements. Each addition enhances the platform experience and adds new autonomous features for B2B marketers looking to amplify campaign execution beyond the limits of human A/B testing capabilities.

"Metadata's vision is to not only alleviate marketers from the tedious manual tasks they dread but to help them massively amplify marketing campaign execution to build predictable pipeline and marketing ROI at a scale not humanly possible," said Gil Allouche, CEO of Metadata. "We are listening to our customers' most time-sensitive needs and desires as we continue to innovate the platform. With each new feature, we get closer to end-to-end autonomous marketing operations."

Metadata's latest platform features and updates include:

ABM List Library

Now customers can upload and manage ABM lists in the Library. They can choose which ABM list they want to include in the Account Report. Every time a new Custom Audience is created, the customer will select an ABM list from the library instead of repeatedly uploading it from a local computer. The ABM list library will also allow analyzing performance stats by ABM lists.

Enhanced Custom Audience Filters

Metadata enhanced filtering criteria for contacts by allowing the exclusion of job titles, job function and seniority. It also added the ability for customers to choose two groups of products that will allow narrowing down to companies that use both product groups. Last, it added an additional way to specify the target location by region.

Email Notifications Setting

Now the customer has control over which system email notification they wish to receive. To do so, navigate to settings and check/uncheck email groups in the 'email settings' section.

User Management - Invite Users Flow

Metadata improved the user experience of adding new users to the Metadata account. The Admin can now navigate to their 'User Management' section in Settings, click the button "Add New Member", specify an email address and a role (User or Admin), and send an invite. The new member will receive an email invitation to finish the registration by creating a password and logging in right away. The Admin can also deactivate members or edit their Role and other info.

Improved and Expanded Preview features

Metadata improved the Experiment Detail and Audience Details previews with streamlined usability features. It also introduced Lead Detail view, which allows the customer to see all available information about the lead.

Enhanced Tables

Now the customer can click on the Leads quantity in the Experiment table and redirect to the Lead's table. It also added two additional filters to the Lead table: Experiment and Campaign.

Metadata is the AI-powered marketing operations platform for predictable B2B lead generation. Its patented AI engine acts as a "super-brain," smartly augmenting digital marketing campaigns by running operations at a scale not humanly possible. Metadata automatically identifies target prospects, runs multivariate tests and operational tasks, and optimizes campaigns in real-time to provide ROI. With customers like Nexmo, Nutanix and Splunk, Metadata has risen to the top by delivering actual demand backed by MQLs and predictable pipeline. For more information about Metadata, visit www.metadata.io.

