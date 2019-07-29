Metadata.io Becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Metadata.io ( https://www.metadata.io/ ), the AI-powered account-based advertising platform for predictable B2B lead generation, announced that it has joined HubSpot as a Connect Beta Integrator. HubSpot, a leading growth platform, works with Connect integrators to help grow their business through listing and marketing and distribution resources to increase shared customers. Connect Beta Integrators are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the Connect Beta Program.

Metadata leverages patented AI technology to automatically power the targeting, experimentation, execution, attribution and optimization of digital ad campaigns. With the Metadata integration, marketers minimize time consuming manual tasks, while maximizing the value of their paid campaigns and technology stack in order to achieve stronger ROI and deliver a higher volume of qualified leads. Metadata customers currently using the HubSpot integration include Anodot, Distil Networks, Parsable, G2Crowd and more.

"We are honored to become a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator as we aim to help B2B marketers amplify and attribute ABM results while cutting down on manual tasks through the power of AI," said Gil Allouche, CEO of Metadata. "With our HubSpot integration, marketers can automatically test all the possible ad variables and optimize campaigns based on real-time data to drive more leads and sales pipeline."

Metadata is attending INBOUND Sept. 3-6 in Boston. If you'd like to connect during the event, please contact: gil@metadata.io .

HubSpot's Connect Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Connect partners comply with a set of requirements . Learn more about the integration here: https://www.metadata.io/ .

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 60,500 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; Bogotá, Colombia; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

About Metadata

Metadata is the AI-driven Account-based Advertising platform for predictable B2B lead generation. For B2B marketers, it automatically runs marketing operations to identify target prospects, run multivariate tests and tasks, and optimize paid digital campaigns in real time to ensure marketing investments provide ROI and desired results. Metadata's patented artificial intelligence engine acts as a "super-brain," smartly augmenting campaigns based on marketing needs and executing operations at a scale not humanly possible. Metadata represents the future of B2B marketing, where creative content, lead flow pipelines and operations are all automatic and continuously improving. With Metadata, customers trust digital advertising investments are delivering qualified leads to fuel sales. For more information about Metadata, visit www.metadata.io.

