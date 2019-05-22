Metadata.io Chosen as a 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metadata.io (https://www.metadata.io/), the AI-powered account-based advertising platform for predictable B2B lead generation, was named a winner of the 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America - an award that recognizes the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies.

Founded to help B2B marketers build sales pipelines to support growth, Metadata's AI-powered platform empowers one marketer to run thousands of campaigns in a matter of hours while testing the entire mix of content (whitepaper, eBooks, creatives, ad copy, different channel and campaign types, etc.).

"Recognition in the Red Herring Top 100 for the second time is a great testament to our innovation and efforts to transform marketing operations as we know it," said Gil Allouche, CEO of Metadata. "Metadata is seeing great momentum with 100 percent year-over-year growth. We are excited to continue bringing AI innovation to free marketing teams from mundane tasks and help CMO's feed a growing pipeline of sales-qualified leads to the business."

Metadata's patented, AI-powered technology connects to marketing and CRM platforms and operates Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and other Ad Channels automatically. Its capabilities include multivariate experimentation, integrating into marketing automation/sales platforms, measuring pipeline, attribution and close-deal effectiveness, and optimizing current and future campaigns - automatically.

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry's hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's storied history.

"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors," said Alex Vieux, Red Herring chairman. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Metadata embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Metadata should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong."

About Metadata

Metadata is the AI-driven Account-based Advertising platform for predictable B2B lead generation. For B2B marketers, it automatically identifies target prospects, runs multivariate tests and operational tasks, and optimizes paid digital campaigns in real time to ensure marketing investments provide ROI and desired results. Metadata's patented artificial intelligence engine acts as a "super-brain," smartly augmenting campaigns based on marketing needs and executing operations at a scale not humanly possible. Metadata represents the future of B2B marketing, where creative content, lead flow pipelines and operations are all automatic and continuously improving. With Metadata, customers trust digital advertising investments are delivering qualified leads to fuel sales. For more information about Metadata, visit www.metadata.io.

