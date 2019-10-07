Metadata.io Integrates with Oracle Eloqua for Automatic Marketing Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metadata.io ( https://www.metadata.io/ ), the AI-powered marketing operations platform and a Silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it now integrates with Oracle Eloqua, part of the Oracle Marketing Cloud, for automatic marketing operations. Metadata leverages patented AI technology to automatically target, experiment, execute, attribute and optimize digital ad campaigns. With Metadata, marketers minimize time-consuming manual tasks, while maximizing the value of their paid campaigns and technology stack for stronger ROI and a higher volume of qualified leads.

"Our integration offers Oracle Eloqua customers the ability to leverage their technology stack to automatically amplify MQLs that will drive ROI," said Gil Allouche, CEO of Metadata.io, "Our aim is to transform marketing operations by eliminating tedious manual work and replacing it with AI that will not only build a predictable pipeline, but will empower marketers to focus on the creative and strategic work they enjoy most."

Metadata's AI-powered marketing operations platform enables Oracle Eloqua customers to:

Automatically deploy hundreds of social advertising campaigns against target accounts in one click

Retrieve, enrich and push opt-in inbound leads from account-based advertising campaigns directly to Oracle Eloqua lists

Automatically optimize campaigns based on pipeline impact, engagement, or MQLs who progress down the funnel

About Metadata

Metadata is the AI-powered marketing operations platform for predictable B2B lead generation. Its patented AI engine acts as a "super-brain," smartly augmenting digital marketing campaigns by running operations at a scale not humanly possible. Metadata automatically identifies target prospects, runs multivariate tests and operational tasks, and optimizes campaigns in real-time to provide ROI. With customers like Nutanix, Nexmo, Zendesk, Zuora, TripActions and Splunk, Metadata has risen to the top by delivering actual demand backed by MQLs and predictable pipeline. For more information about Metadata, visit www.metadata.io.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners .

