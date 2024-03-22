metaDog - Your Lifelike Companion Robot

SHENZHEN, China, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elephant Robotics is proud to introduce metaDog, the latest innovation in robotic companionship, set to launch globally on March 22nd. Designed to bridge the gap between technology and emotion, metaDog isn't just a robot; it's a loyal companion, ready to bring joy and comfort into your life like never before.

metaDog - Your Interactive Robo-Dog Companion

At the heart of MetaDog's appeal lies its lifelike interaction. Inspired by the popular Husky and Shiba Inu breeds, metaDog boasts an incredibly realistic appearance and feel. From its soft fur to its tongue and active tail movements, every detail has been carefully crafted to emulate the charm and warmth of a real puppy.

But what truly sets metaDog apart is its ability to respond to touch and sound, creating a truly immersive experience for users. Its dynamic head movements and expressive eyes make it feel like a living, breathing companion, capable of engaging with you in meaningful ways.

With vivid sounds and actions, metaDog comes to life in your home, responding to your voice commands with adorable animations. metaDog is always there to listen and interact, providing endless moments of joy and companionship.

metaDog can imitate a real dog's blinking, squinting, and eye movements, adding an extra layer of realism to your interactions. With over 30 voice commands at your disposal, you can engage with metaDog in rich emotional exchanges, fostering a deep bond. With up to 12 hours of battery life, you can enjoy uninterrupted companionship with metaDog throughout the day.

metaDog offers an option for people who can not have a real puppy for various reasons. Living restrictions, allergies, or other factors, those unable to have a real puppy can still enjoy companionship and joy with metaDog. With its customizable features and interactive app, metaDog becomes more than just a robot.

Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a pet lover, or simply someone looking for a companion, metaDog has something to offer everyone.

Experience the future of companionship with metaDog – the ultimate companion robot.

metaDog: bit.ly/43xJAUT

Elephant Robotics: bit.ly/43vFpsJ

