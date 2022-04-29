MetaFans NFT Project is Hosting a Big Race Pre-Party, Friday, May 6

MIAMI, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Formula 1's inaugural race in Miami, Metafans NFT is hosting a pre-party and networking event to celebrate the weekend's festivities on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 9:00 pm to 1:00 am EST at Grails Miami Sports Bar, 2800 N Miami Ave, Wynwood.

Entry is free for MetaFans NFT holders and their +1. General admission tickets are $150 for NON-MetaFans NFT holders

Official Big-Race Pre Party Invite

Open bar/food

Virtual Reality Racing Simulator and more!

Custom Sneaker Art and Live Art show by StompingGroundCustoms

Clothing, hats, and other apparel at a Merch Popup

NFT Live Gallery highlighting the Metafans NFT collection

General Admissions tickets can be found on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/metafans-presents-the-big-race-pre-party-tickets-326067836677

Metafans prides itself in being the leader in NFT IRL experiences. Several lucky Metafans NFT holders will be attending the race in the exclusive Paddock Club as a benefit for being a Metafans NFT holder.

MetaFans is a sports-focused NFT community with memberships delivering premium, high-value events for sports fans and NFT lovers. MetaFans empowers community fandom, IRL experiences, and residual reward opportunities through the power of the blockchain and NFTs. Learn more about MetaFans NFTs at https://metafans.com

Contact:

Marlon Phillips

[email protected]

636-253-9180

SOURCE Metafans Media