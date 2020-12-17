Metafile Information Systems partners with OnPay Solutions to provide procurement-to-payment automation solution for accounts payable

ROCHESTER, Minn., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metafile Information Systems, the company behind state-of-the-art document management solution MetaViewer Paperless Automation announced today that it has entered into a partnership with payment automation provider OnPay Solutions to develop Invoice-Through-Pay automation. This partnership provides full-scale, procurement-to-payment automation for accounts payable departments, driving efficiency and streamlining processes from start to finish.

MetaViewer utilizes robotic process automation (RPA) technology and an automated, web-based workflow that enhances the accounts payable process and captures and indexes key invoice information, eliminating the need for re-keying information and manual data entry. OnPay's payment automation solution features electronic payments, virtual credit cards and customizable workflow to enhance cash flow management and improve payment times.

"We are excited to partner with MetaViewer to deliver the final step in the Invoice-Through-Pay automation process," said Neal Anderson, CEO and President of OnPay Solutions. "Our mission is to empower people to improve the lives of accounting departments globally. We are excited to provide MetaViewer with additional tools to help accomplish that mission by eliminating paper-based payments."

Together, MetaViewer and OnPay create fully automated and paperless accounts payable processes, increasing efficiency, security and visibility. This allows companies to embrace the power and effectiveness of a single workflow for accounts payable payments.

"This partnership brings together two powerful solutions to provide an automated, state-of-the-art procurement-to-payment workflow," said Nick Sprau, CEO and Chief Marketing Officer at Metafile Information Systems. "OnPay and MetaViewer together will help elevate accounts payable departments to become efficient, competitive and best-in-class, allowing enterprises to make more strategic business decisions and work more cohesively in today's uncertain business landscape."

Automation is a formidable tool in today's tumultuous circumstances. Offering companies an opportunity to digitize and decentralize everything from invoice procurement to invoice payment is crucial for greater efficiency and cost savings and empowers today's remote workforce.

The Invoice-Through-Pay automation solution is now available.

About Metafile Information Systems

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Rochester, Minn., Metafile is an established, independent and efficient provider of paperless document management software applications supporting accounts payable, accounts receivable and human resources departments in middle-market and large businesses nationwide. More than 3,500 organizations have translated Metafile's content management solutions into enterprise-wide value and a competitive advantage. MetaViewer is Metafile's flagship paperless document management solution, offering paper and electronic invoice capture, web-based workflow, two and three-way matching, real-time graphical visibility and full ERP integration. Today, more than 15,000 financial professionals worldwide are efficiently processing more than 15 million paperless transactions per week with the MetaViewer solution. For more information, visit http://www.metaviewer.com .

About OnPay Solutions

Listed by CFO Tech as one of the Top 10 Accounts Payable Solution Providers of 2020, 2019 and 2018 and by CIO Review as part of the 20 Most Promising Corporate Finance Tech companies for 2017, OnPay Solutions streamlines processes for accounts payable by automating invoice processing and payments.

OnPay Solutions pays their clients cash-back rebates on their accounts payable virtual card spend every month, allowing them to enjoy a new revenue stream into their organization.

SOURCE Metafile Information Systems, Inc.

