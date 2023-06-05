Metafora to Guide PGT Trucking's Transportation Management Technology Strategy

News provided by

Metafora

05 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

PITTSBURGH, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metafora, an industry-leading technology consulting firm, has been selected by PGT Trucking Inc., a leader in multi-service transportation, to assist with its digital transformation. This significant partnership brings together PGT Trucking's industry expertise and Metafora's experience in technology consulting to accelerate PGT Trucking's growth trajectory through a robust technology strategy.

Continue Reading

"We're excited to be leveraging Metafora's insights and experience as we develop a custom transportation management system," says Andrew Erin, Vice President of Technology Advancement at PGT Trucking. "Metafora understands the unique challenges of trucking and logistics. We have done a lot of the groundwork on our technology strategy, but with Metafora we can better serve our customers and professional drivers, and enable our employees to make more informed decisions more quickly. There are a lot of technology options available to trucking companies, and deciding what platforms are right for our unique business is where Metafora's expertise will prove invaluable."

Metafora's Chief Growth Officer, Ryan Schreiber comments, "We are thrilled to work alongside PGT Trucking to help them meet their goals with the help of freight tech. The end goal in transportation and logistics is to have greater efficiency and flexibility in delivering across service lines, which helps control long-term costs. The wrong technology applications can prevent organizations from meeting their goals."

Schreiber adds, "PGT was recognized in 2022 by FreightWaves as a Top 100 Freight Tech company; adding fuel to this fire is exciting."

About Metafora
Metafora is a technology consulting firm focused on transportation, logistics and supply chain strategy. Metafora's goal is to help businesses overcome obstacles and drive progress through better development and application of freight tech. Our mission is to drive the transportation industry forward, so we can contribute to a more efficient world together.

About PGT Trucking:
PGT Trucking, Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offers flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation, focused on the Future of Flatbed®. PGT was recognized as a 2023 Best Fleets to Drive For®. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." www.pgttrucking.com.

SOURCE Metafora

Also from this source

WSI Selects Metafora to Advise Transportation Technology Strategy

Metafora Announces Agile Coaching for Freight Tech

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.