Metafy signs with Lucky Kat to License Leading Sui Blockchain IP, Kumo, into its next stage of growth

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Metafy, a leader in applying the benefits of blockchain technology to both legacy and emerging IP to create innovative consumer products, and part of IP house JCorp licensing group, has signed a deal to license Kumo – the flagship brand built on the Sui blockchain and owned by game developer Lucky Kat.

Kumo was successfully released as an NFT collection in September 2024, selling out in under 40 minutes and has since been trending on the charts, fueling continual follower growth on social media.

The deal incorporates Metafy merchandising, manufacturing and distributing Kumo-branded apparel, SMART toys and accessories, taking Kumo into its next stage of growth. The partnership will capitalize on Metafy's expertise in brand monetization skills across both traditional and web3 commercial landscapes, leveraging the power of their deep-rooted distribution network across both e-tail and retail channels – in combination with the gaming and digital asset communities of Lucky Kat and parent company Fragbite Group.

"What Lucky Kat has been able to achieve through their unified blockchain gaming ecosystem, they are uniquely positioned to redefine the intersection of digital assets, gaming experiences, and real-world utility, with Kumo as the perfect embodiment of this strategy." says Cole Gurman, CEO and Founder, Metafy.

"We're thrilled to extend Metafy's vision for activated products across a range of product lines that will live within both the Kumo and Lucky Kat ecosystems, starting with fully abstracted, NFC-enabled collectibles. This collaboration will empower players to bring their digital assets to life in the physical world, creating a fully connected experience that unlocks new levels of engagement and value, paving the way for the next generation of consumer crypto users."

The first exclusive collection of Kumo-branded plushies will be released in Q1 2025 with the presale planned for Christmas 2024. The collection will merge physical products with blockchain-infused digital tie-ins, onboarding the retail consumer into the digital Kumo world via QR codes and NFC chips. Kumo buyers will also be provided benefits in the soon to be publicly launched $KOBAN token ecosystem of games.

"The market response to the Kumo NFT collection has clearly demonstrated that this brand has potential, and we are excited to be moving Kumo forward on a path very few web3 brands have ventured on before," says Zara Zamani, CEO, Lucky Kat.

"We are fortunate to partner with Metafy who are not only highly experienced in licensing and marketing consumer products, but the perfect partner for us since they also operate in the web3 environment. Together we will leverage the Lucky Kat communities and Metafy's expertise and distribution channels to establish Kumo as a household brand with traditional audiences."

About Kumo:

Kumo the Kat is the clumsy but loveable brand mascot of Lucky Kat and its web3 game ecosystem. In September 2024 a collection of 2,222 unique NFTs was successfully released, offering NFTs with utility and interoperability which means the possibility of utilising Kumo across the ecosystem and enjoying continuous benefits, rewards and functions after the upcoming public launch of the $KOBAN token. Since release, Kumo has enjoyed popularity and has recently been upgraded as a dynamic NFT collection, allowing owners to swap out the characteristics of their digital cat. The NFT:s can be bought and sold on the Tradeport marketplace. For more information about Kumo visit the website or social media channels: X , Telegram and Instagram .

About Metafy:

Metafy is the prototypical unicorn – where expertise, experience and ambition have come together to seize the opportunity that the transition in the marketplace from Web 2 to Web 3 offers up. Metafy uniquely blends capabilities rooted in the analog worlds of licensed consumer product development and production, and mass market and online retailing, with the digital world of the blockchain and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Metafy is an IP-house in name and function, devising and executing customer engagement and brand monetization plans that leverage the places where these worlds overlap. The Metafy team has brought to market, products for frontier facing brands such as SOMO, Creepz and Pudgy Penguins. For more information about Metafy visit the website.

About Lucky Kat:

Lucky Kat is an award-winning game development studio with a portfolio of over 100 mobile games that has reached more than 250 million downloads. Lucky Kat has onboarded millions of mobile players into web3 through their interoperable gaming ecosystem and upcoming utility token $KOBAN. Currently, Lucky Kat is one of the flagship gaming projects on the rapidly growing Sui blockchain with prominent web3 games Panzerdogs and Cosmocadia. Founded in 2015 and based in the Netherlands, Lucky Kat is part of Fragbite Group , a publicly listed company active in gaming, esports and web3.

