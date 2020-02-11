Metagenics Achieves Glyphosate Residue-Free Certification from The Detox Project

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metagenics, Inc., a health sciences company, announced today that its line of hemp formulas has been certified as glyphosate residue-free by The Detox Project, a research and certification platform that encourages transparency in the food and supplement industries on the subject of toxic chemicals.

To obtain The Detox Project's Glyphosate Residue-Free certification, all three Metagenics hemp formulas (Hemp Oil, Hemp Advantage™ and Hemp Advantage Plus) were tested by a third-party ISO 17025-accredited laboratory to confirm that the formulas contain lower glyphosate residue (< 0.0075 ppm) than government-recognized limits of detection (usually 0.01 ppm).

"Studies have shown that cannabis picks up toxins from soil. It will pick up heavy metals; it will pick up pesticides and other environmental toxins, so if you're ingesting the plant, you can be getting all those toxins along with it," shares Ann Shippy, MD, a Board-Certified Internist who frequently sees toxicity as a root cause of sleep and mood disturbances. "It's really important to check the quality of the products that you're recommending. Also mycotoxins – mold and carcinogens are part of plant's normal microbiome. So the processing of the plant is also vitally important."

Metagenics General Manager of North America Matthew Martinez agrees. "Glyphosate has been used as an herbicide since the 1970s, and studies have shown that it's made its way into groundwater and our food supply, and it's still unclear just how toxic it is for human consumption," Martinez said. "As part of our commitment to quality, along with having our formulas certified as non-GMO, we were determined that our hemp formulas be certified glyphosate residue-free because we believe this verification offers the highest transparency."

Metagenics continues with its focus on transparency by including its hemp formulas in its TruQuality® program, an initiative that provides practitioners and patients full access to analytical data from quality assurance tests performed on each lot of Metagenics products. All Metagenics hemp products are glyphosate-tested; other tests are done for heavy metals, other pesticides, solvent residues, environmental contaminants, and common allergens, including gluten.

The Detox Project's glyphosate residue-free logo has already begun appearing on Metagenics hemp product labels and literature. To learn more about The Detox Project, please visit https://detoxproject.org/.

For more information on Metagenics hemp formulas, visit Metagenics.com/hemp.

About Metagenics, Inc.

Metagenics was founded on a revolutionary idea: Our genes do not predetermine our health potential, and through nutrition, we can impact how our genes express themselves. Embodied by our company motto — genetic potential through nutrition — this groundbreaking principle drives us to deliver high-quality, science-based nutritional supplements, medical foods, and lifestyle programs to support healthcare practitioners in their efforts to help patients achieve their health goals. With a range of nutritional solutions designed to support individual lifestyles, including non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegetarian offerings, we remain committed to supplying practitioners around the world with advanced tools to help improve patient outcomes.

Media Contact:

Rocky Morris

Metagenics

949-369-3337

SOURCE Metagenics, Inc.

Related Links

http://Metagenics.com

