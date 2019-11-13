Metagenics Expands Direct U.S. Sales Territories

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metagenics, Inc., a health sciences company, announced today that it has expanded its U.S. sales force to additional states, in line with the company's business strategy of directly supporting its practitioners. Beginning today, the Metagenics sales force will service and supply products directly to practitioners in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Montana, which were previously serviced by the company's distributor NutriDyn.

"Our commitment is to ensure our entire portfolio of products, services and digital offerings is available to all of our healthcare practitioners so they can provide the broadest range of nutritional solutions to their patients," said Matthew Martinez, Metagenics General Manager of North America. "Expanding our sales team will enable us to build deeper partnerships with our healthcare practitioner customers."

Direct management of this territory enables Metagenics to achieve its goal of delivering science-based, clinically tested, quality nutritional products to healthcare practitioners and their patients. In addition, Metagenics offers a full range of services to its practitioner customers, including visibility to testing information for every batch of product through TruQuality®, a clinically designed approach for implementing lifestyle interventions with FirstLine Therapy®, and tools to support patient care both on- and offline.

The successful distribution arrangement Metagenics has with Metagenics Midwest will remain in place, and Metagenics Midwest will continue to provide the full range of Metagenics products and services to customers in St. Louis and St. Louis County in Missouri, Indiana (except Ft. Wayne), Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Illinois (except Chicago).

"As Metagenics continues to grow and evolve as a health sciences company, it makes sense to take a more direct and active role in support of our practitioner customers," said Martinez. "We already directly manage most of our U.S. territories, and we are confident this expansion will enhance our connection with practitioners and increase their ability to provide the best possible care to their patients."

Customers with questions about current or future orders should contact Metagenics at 800.692.9400 or visit Metagenics.com for more information.

About Metagenics, Inc.

Metagenics was founded on a revolutionary idea: Our genes do not predetermine our health potential, and through nutrition, we can impact how our genes express themselves. Embodied by our company motto — genetic potential through nutrition — this groundbreaking principle drives us to deliver high-quality, science-based nutritional supplements, medical foods, and lifestyle programs to support healthcare practitioners in their efforts to help patients achieve their optimal health. With a range of nutritional solutions designed to support individual lifestyles, including non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegetarian offerings, we remain committed to supplying practitioners around the world with advanced tools to help support patient care.

