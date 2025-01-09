Metagenics® Named the #1 Doctor Recommended Professional Supplement Brand★, Reflecting Trust and Partnership From Healthcare Practitioner Community

Metagenics Celebrates Milestone with New Year Savings on Its Science-Backed Solutions

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metagenics®, a trailblazer in science-driven nutraceutical solutions, is honored to be recognized as the #1 Doctor Recommended Professional Supplement Brand★. For more than 40 years, Metagenics has delivered high-quality, science-backed nutritional vitamins, probiotics, and botanical blends that support healthcare practitioners in empowering patients on their journey to whole-body health.

To celebrate being named the #1 Doctor Recommended Professional Supplement Brand in the U.S. ★, Metagenics is offering savings of 20% off sitewide through the end of January†. Those looking to integrate nutrition into their everyday routines can use the code NEWYEAR2025 to unlock savings and turn their health and wellness resolutions into results.

As a pioneer in functional nutrition, Metagenics has become a trusted health and wellness brand worldwide – for healthcare practitioners and patients alike – due to its gold standard of scientific credibility, quality, innovation, safety, and ingredient transparency. For many years, Metagenics was only available for purchase at the doctor's office. Today, the secret is out, with Metagenics' full portfolio of science-backed supplements now available at metagenics.com and select online marketplaces.

"We are deeply proud of the trust put in Metagenics by the experts within the medical community. Their ongoing confidence, support, and partnership inspires us to continue innovating and building a healthier, more vibrant world for generations to come," said Pat Smallcombe, CEO of Metagenics. Pat continued, "We are excited to celebrate this recent milestone with a New Year, New You offer, making functional medicine accessible from a company that is setting the industry standard."

The Science That Creates BalanceTM:

Metagenics has long believed that good health starts with the best of what nature provides, transformed by the rigor of science. The brand has championed a holistic, personalized approach to health from its inception – empowering its network of 50,000+ practitioners (and growing) to address root causes rather than just symptoms. Metagenics delivers scientifically designed, precision-crafted formulas to support health at its core – because true wellness starts with integrity.

A Commitment to Quality:

Metagenics' commitment to quality begins with sourcing the finest raw ingredients and extends to hundreds of clinical trials and studies – validating product safety and efficacy. Third-party certifications, including USP GMP and NSF GMP, are paired with Metagenics' TruQuality® Guarantee. TruQuality provides online visibility to quality testing information for every single formula the brand creates – offering unparalleled transparency and ensuring every product meets exacting standards.

Targeted Solutions, Long-Lasting Wellness:

Metagenics formulates professional-grade supplements that address a variety of health and wellness needs for people of all ages and stages. Rooted in a holistic approach, Metagenics' products tackle the issues that need improvement, while providing people with long-lasting and whole-body health and wellness benefits. Metagenics continues to set the benchmark for professional-grade supplements with best-sellers that are designed to meet a wide variety of health and wellness needs, such as PhytoMulti Multivitamin, Estrovera, and UltraFlora Balance Probiotic.

About Metagenics:

With a heritage of breakthrough science, innovative products, unsurpassed quality, practitioner education, and dedicated partnerships, Metagenics has become one of the most trusted health and wellness brands worldwide. For over 40 years, Metagenics has delivered high-quality, science-based nutritional supplements, medical foods, and lifestyle programs to support healthcare practitioners in their efforts to help patients achieve their health and wellness goals. With a focus on global impact, groundbreaking research, and sustainable innovation through B Corp certification, Metagenics aims to make personalized health solutions accessible to all. For more information, visit www.Metagenics.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

★ Based on 2024 study data from independent US survey showing which professional supplement brands are most recommended or sold by healthcare professionals. Professional-grade supplements are those typically sold through HCPs.

† NEWYEAR2025 is a one-time use code with maximum discount amount of $60. Mention code NEWYEAR2025 on a phone-in order or enter code: NEWYEAR2025 when placing your online order to get 20% off your purchase. Offer valid December 30, 2024, 12:00 AM PT through January 31, 2025, 11:59 PM PT; cannot combine with any other offers and is not applicable to wholesale orders.

