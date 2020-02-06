Metagenics Releases CardioLux™ HDL

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metagenics, Inc., a health sciences company, announced today the release of CardioLux HDL, the newest patent pending formula launched in the Metagenics product line. CardioLux HDL provides phytonutrient and vitamin support for healthy HDL function and is designed in partnership with renowned cardiovascular specialist Mark Houston, MD.

"In the past, it was believed that as long as HDL levels were above a certain threshold, a patient was protected," shares Dr. Houston. "The emerging narrative is that HDL is far more heterogeneous than previously understood. In order for HDL to be cardioprotective, it must be functional."

CardioLux HDL was designed to support key proteins driving HDL function, in addition to supporting the enzymes on cells responsible for the transport of cholesterol into cells. CardioLux HDL combines a standardized, clinically tested pomegranate extract providing punicalagins with quercetin, lycopene and vitamin E. Pomegranate, lycopene and quercetin promote the expression and activity of paraoxonase (PON), an HDL-associated protein with antioxidant properties. Mechanistically it has been shown that lycopene, pomegranate polyphenols, and quercetin provide targeted support for the expression and activity of enzymes on cells involved in the transport of cholesterol to HDL, which supports reverse cholesterol transport.*

Metagenics is excited to be in partnership with Dr. Houston in the development of CardioLux HDL, Metagenics CEO Brent Eck shares. "This innovative, patent-pending formula directly addresses HDL function to improve cardiovascular health, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this exciting new research." The partnership encompasses collaboration on formula design, education, and clinical validation of the formula.

Metagenics was founded on a revolutionary idea: Our genes do not predetermine our health potential, and through nutrition, we can impact how our genes express themselves. Embodied by our company motto — genetic potential through nutrition — this groundbreaking principle drives us to deliver high-quality, science-based nutritional supplements, medical foods, and lifestyle programs to support healthcare practitioners in their efforts to help patients achieve their health goals. With a range of nutritional solutions designed to support individual lifestyles, including non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegetarian offerings, we remain committed to supplying practitioners around the world with advanced tools to help support patient care.

