Metagenics Releases Hemp Advantage™ Plus

PEA is a naturally occurring compound found in lipid extracts of foods and plants, as well as in the body's organs and fluids. It has been clinically studied on more than 4,000 people worldwide for its safety and efficacy, and numerous studies have shown that PEA supports bodily comfort and increases subjective measures of quality of life.*

The phytocannabinoids and terpenes in hemp along with PEA may work synergistically to support endocannabinoid system (ECS) function and modulate balance in the body — providing greater benefits than any of these compounds alone, also known as the entourage effect.*

"The endocannabinoid system is a rapidly growing area of interest for practitioners, patients, and researchers alike," shares Matthew Martinez, Metagenics General Manager of North America. "By combining hemp with PEA, we're leveraging science on the endocannabinoid system and the entourage effect to offer an innovative, practitioner-exclusive formula."

Metagenics continues with its focus on transparency by including Hemp Advantage Plus in its TruQuality® program, an initiative that provides practitioners and patients full access to analytical data from quality assurance tests performed on each lot of Metagenics products. Hemp Advantage Plus is glyphosate-tested; other tests are done for heavy metals, pesticides, solvent residues, environmental contaminants, and common allergens, including gluten.

About Metagenics, Inc.

Metagenics was founded on a revolutionary idea: Our genes do not predetermine our health potential, and through nutrition, we can impact how our genes express themselves. Embodied by our company motto — genetic potential through nutrition — this groundbreaking principle drives us to deliver high-quality, science-based nutritional supplements, medical foods, and lifestyle programs to support healthcare practitioners in their efforts to help patients achieve their health goals. With a range of nutritional solutions designed to support individual lifestyles, including non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegetarian offerings, we remain committed to supplying practitioners around the world with advanced tools to help support patient care.

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

