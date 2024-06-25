Metal Additive Manufacturing Market size is set to grow by USD 15.12 billion from 2024-2028, Increased preference for additive manufacturing to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metal additive manufacturing market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.12 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.28% during the forecast period.

The metal additive manufacturing market is booming, driven by a growing preference for this technology and continuous advancements in materials.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global metal additive manufacturing market 2024-2028

However, high production costs remain a hurdle.

Key trends fueling this growth include:

New materials: Development of materials with unique properties like high heat resistance and intricate design possibilities.

Common techniques used are:

Nano dimension printing

Electron beam melting

3D metal printing

Metal additive manufacturing faces challenges such as:

High costs of metal powders: Expensive materials like aluminum and steel hinder wider adoption.

Major players in this market include:

3D Systems Corp.

EOS GmbH

SLM Solutions Group AG

Renishaw Plc

The market is segmented by:

Type: Selective laser melting, electron beam melting, etc.

Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, etc.

Metal additive manufacturing offers several benefits:

Production of complex geometries and lightweight structures

Faster and more resource-efficient compared to traditional methods

Potential for mass customization and reduced material waste

Overall, the metal additive manufacturing market holds immense promise for the future, despite current challenges.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Selective Laser Melting



Electron Beam Melting

Application

Aerospace



Healthcare



Tools And Mold



Automobile



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

