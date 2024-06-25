Metal Additive Manufacturing Market size is set to grow by USD 15.12 billion from 2024-2028, Increased preference for additive manufacturing to boost the market growth, Technavio

Jun 25, 2024, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metal additive manufacturing market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.12 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.28% during the forecast period.
The metal additive manufacturing market is booming, driven by a growing preference for this technology and continuous advancements in materials.
However, high production costs remain a hurdle.
Key trends fueling this growth include:
- New materials: Development of materials with unique properties like high heat resistance and intricate design possibilities.
- Expanding applications: Industries like aerospace and healthcare are increasingly using metal additive manufacturing for prototyping, custom parts, and complex components.
Common techniques used are:
- Nano dimension printing
- Electron beam melting
- 3D metal printing
Metal additive manufacturing faces challenges such as:
- High costs of metal powders: Expensive materials like aluminum and steel hinder wider adoption.
- Limited build envelopes: Large components might require additional joining and welding, impacting efficiency.
Major players in this market include:
- 3D Systems Corp.
- EOS GmbH
- SLM Solutions Group AG
- Renishaw Plc
The market is segmented by:
- Type: Selective laser melting, electron beam melting, etc.
- Application: Aerospace, healthcare, tools and molds, automotive, etc.
- Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, etc.
Metal additive manufacturing offers several benefits:
- Production of complex geometries and lightweight structures
- Faster and more resource-efficient compared to traditional methods
- Potential for mass customization and reduced material waste
Overall, the metal additive manufacturing market holds immense promise for the future, despite current challenges.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation
- Type
- Selective Laser Melting
- Electron Beam Melting
- Application
- Aerospace
- Healthcare
- Tools And Mold
- Automobile
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Company Landscape
11 Company Analysis
12 Appendix
