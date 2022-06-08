Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Size to Grow by USD 7.19 bn | 3D Systems Corp. and EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Request a Sample Report for additional highlights related to the market

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2021-2025: Scope

The metal additive manufacturing market report covers the following areas:

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Application Segments

The aerospace segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Aerospace companies are incorporating additive manufacturing into their production strategies for flexibility in engineering and design. Metal additive manufacturing is mainly used to produce different components such as engines, turbine parts, and interior cabin components.

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The metal additive manufacturing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Global vendors have established a strong footprint in various regions. They mainly focus on developing high-quality, innovative products for metal additive manufacturing. Well-established, prominent vendors are trying to remain competitive and gain market revenues by establishing a strong customer base across the world.

3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Norsk Titanium AS, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Co., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

3D Systems Corp. - The company offers metal additive manufacturing solutions to semiconductor OEMs.

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems - The company offers industrial 3D printing along with traditional manufacturing.

General Electric Co. - The company offers metal additive manufacturing using Electron Beam Melting (EBM) technology.

Materialise NV - The company offers serial production with 3D printing.

The company offers serial production with 3D printing. Norsk Titanium AS - The company offers Rapid plasma deposition platform along with MERKE IV production machine.

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist metal additive manufacturing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metal additive manufacturing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metal additive manufacturing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal additive manufacturing market vendors

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.94% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Norsk Titanium AS, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Co., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Tools and mold - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Tools and mold - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Tools and mold - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Automobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Automobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Automobile - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 49: 3D Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 50: 3D Systems Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: 3D Systems Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 52: 3D Systems Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems - Overview



Exhibit 54: EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems - Product and service



Exhibit 55: EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 57: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 59: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: General Electric Co. - Segment focus



Exhibit 61: Materialise NV - Overview



Exhibit 62: Materialise NV - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Materialise NV - Key news



Exhibit 64: Materialise NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Materialise NV - Segment focus



Exhibit 66: Norsk Titanium AS - Overview



Exhibit 67: Norsk Titanium AS - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Norsk Titanium AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Renishaw Plc - Overview



Exhibit 70: Renishaw Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Renishaw Plc - Key news



Exhibit 72: Renishaw Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Renishaw Plc - Segment focus



Exhibit 74: SLM Solutions Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 75: SLM Solutions Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 76: SLM Solutions Group AG - Key news



Exhibit 77: SLM Solutions Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: SLM Solutions Group AG - Segment focus



Exhibit 79: Stratasys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Stratasys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Stratasys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 82: Stratasys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: The ExOne Co. - Overview



Exhibit 84: The ExOne Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: The ExOne Co. - Key news



Exhibit 86: The ExOne Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 88: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 89: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Segment focus

