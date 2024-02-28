Metal Additive Manufacturing Market size to grow by USD 7.57 billion from 2022 to 2027; 3D Systems Corp., 3DEO Inc., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., and more among key companies, Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

28 Feb, 2024, 04:36 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal additive manufacturing market is expected to grow by USD 7.57 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 20.84% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increased preference for additive manufacturing is notably driving the metal additive manufacturing market. However, factors such as High production costs may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (selective laser melting and electron beam melting), application (aerospace, healthcare, tools and mold, automobile, and others), and geography, and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the metal additive manufacturing market including  3D Systems Corp., 3DEO Inc., Additive Industries BV, DMG MORI Co. Ltd., EOS GmbH, General Electric Co., Hoganas AB, Materialise NV, Norsk Titanium AS, Optomec Inc., Renishaw Plc, Sciaky Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Co., The Lincoln Electric Co., Titomic Ltd., TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Xjet Ltd. Request a Free Sample Report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market

Company Analysis

DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - The company offers solutions for metal additive manufacturing which helps to create a 3-dimenional object by adding a metal material layer by layer. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Type

  • The market share growth of the selective laser melting segment will be significant during the forecast period. SLM technology is now being used in a broad range of industry sectors, including aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and health care. The SLM approach makes it possible to produce finite parts in a way that does not require additional manufacturing processes.
  • Application (aerospace, healthcare, tools and mold, automobile, and others)

Geography 

  • North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major contributors to the market. The demand for metal additive manufacturing is projected to be driven by increased demand from the aircraft and healthcare industries in these regions, as well as increasing dental and implant demand in the US.
  • Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

Analyst Review

Metal additive manufacturing has emerged as a transformative force across various industries, including aerospace, healthcare and dental, automotive, academic, consumer electronics, and more. Leveraging innovative metalworking methods such as 3D printing technologies, this sector is reshaping traditional manufacturing processes.

In aerospace, metal additive manufacturing is enhancing the production of complex components with unprecedented precision and efficiency. Healthcare and dental industries are benefiting from custom implants and prosthetics, thanks to technologies like selective laser melting (SLM) and electron beam melting (EBM).

The automotive industry is adopting metal additive manufacturing for rapid prototyping and lightweight part production, optimizing vehicle performance and fuel efficiency. Similarly, academic institutions are at the forefront of research and development, exploring the vast potential of metal power bed fusion technology and directed energy deposition.

Consumer electronics and smart wearable devices are integrating metal additive manufacturing for sleeker designs and enhanced functionality, meeting the demands of tech-savvy consumers. Video game consoles and smartphones feature components produced through powder bed fusion and sheet lamination, ensuring high performance and durability.

Mixed reality and virtual reality devices are also leveraging metal additive manufacturing for advanced optics and structural integrity, driving innovation in immersive experiences. Moreover, the EU's tech industry and India's electronics sector are embracing these technologies to bolster competitiveness in the global market.

In the US, the consumer electronics industry is witnessing significant advancements through metal additive manufacturing, while manufacturing, transportation, and construction sectors are optimizing operations with metalworking methods like binder jetting.

The metal additive manufacturing market continues to expand, offering limitless possibilities for innovation and efficiency across diverse industries, powered by a suite of cutting-edge technologies. View a Free PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

The fluoropolymer coating market size is estimated to grow by USD 573.32 million at a CAGR of 5.29% between 2023 and 2028. 

The Metal Powder Bed Fusion Market is estimated to grow by USD 682.97 million at a CAGR of 8.92% between 2022 and 2027.

ToC:

1 Executive Summary
2 Landscape
3 Sizing
4 Historic Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Segmentations
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Vendor Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Hair wigs and extension market size to grow by USD 5.90 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC accounts for 45% of market growth, Technavio

Hair wigs and extension market size to grow by USD 5.90 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC accounts for 45% of market growth, Technavio

The hair wigs and extension market size is expected to grow by USD 5.90 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth...
Carbon Composites Market size to grow by 177.9 million tons from 2022 to 2027, North America held the largest share of the global market, Technavio

Carbon Composites Market size to grow by 177.9 million tons from 2022 to 2027, North America held the largest share of the global market, Technavio

The carbon composites market is estimated to grow by 177.9 million tons from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.