Metal Additive Manufacturing Market size to grow by USD 7.57 billion from 2022 to 2027; 3D Systems Corp., 3DEO Inc., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., and more among key companies, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal additive manufacturing market is expected to grow by USD 7.57 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 20.84% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increased preference for additive manufacturing is notably driving the metal additive manufacturing market. However, factors such as High production costs may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (selective laser melting and electron beam melting), application (aerospace, healthcare, tools and mold, automobile, and others), and geography, and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the metal additive manufacturing market including 3D Systems Corp., 3DEO Inc., Additive Industries BV, DMG MORI Co. Ltd., EOS GmbH, General Electric Co., Hoganas AB, Materialise NV, Norsk Titanium AS, Optomec Inc., Renishaw Plc, Sciaky Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Co., The Lincoln Electric Co., Titomic Ltd., TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Xjet Ltd. Request a Free Sample Report.

Company Analysis

DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - The company offers solutions for metal additive manufacturing which helps to create a 3-dimenional object by adding a metal material layer by layer. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Type

The market share growth of the selective laser melting segment will be significant during the forecast period. SLM technology is now being used in a broad range of industry sectors, including aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and health care. The SLM approach makes it possible to produce finite parts in a way that does not require additional manufacturing processes.

Application (aerospace, healthcare, tools and mold, automobile, and others)

Geography

North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US, Canada , and Mexico are the major contributors to the market. The demand for metal additive manufacturing is projected to be driven by increased demand from the aircraft and healthcare industries in these regions, as well as increasing dental and implant demand in the US.

Analyst Review

Metal additive manufacturing has emerged as a transformative force across various industries, including aerospace, healthcare and dental, automotive, academic, consumer electronics, and more. Leveraging innovative metalworking methods such as 3D printing technologies, this sector is reshaping traditional manufacturing processes.

In aerospace, metal additive manufacturing is enhancing the production of complex components with unprecedented precision and efficiency. Healthcare and dental industries are benefiting from custom implants and prosthetics, thanks to technologies like selective laser melting (SLM) and electron beam melting (EBM).

The automotive industry is adopting metal additive manufacturing for rapid prototyping and lightweight part production, optimizing vehicle performance and fuel efficiency. Similarly, academic institutions are at the forefront of research and development, exploring the vast potential of metal power bed fusion technology and directed energy deposition.

Consumer electronics and smart wearable devices are integrating metal additive manufacturing for sleeker designs and enhanced functionality, meeting the demands of tech-savvy consumers. Video game consoles and smartphones feature components produced through powder bed fusion and sheet lamination, ensuring high performance and durability.

Mixed reality and virtual reality devices are also leveraging metal additive manufacturing for advanced optics and structural integrity, driving innovation in immersive experiences. Moreover, the EU's tech industry and India's electronics sector are embracing these technologies to bolster competitiveness in the global market.

In the US, the consumer electronics industry is witnessing significant advancements through metal additive manufacturing, while manufacturing, transportation, and construction sectors are optimizing operations with metalworking methods like binder jetting.

The metal additive manufacturing market continues to expand, offering limitless possibilities for innovation and efficiency across diverse industries, powered by a suite of cutting-edge technologies. View a Free PDF Sample Report

ToC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

SOURCE Technavio