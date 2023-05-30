Metal Additive Manufacturing Market size to grow by USD 7,574.3 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 43% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal additive manufacturing market size is set to grow by USD 7574.3 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 20.84%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2023-2027

Technavio's market report presents a detailed market study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Read our Sample Report

Factors such as increased preference for additive manufacturing, the rise in demand from developing countries, and the increase in demand from the automobile industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The metal additive manufacturing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Selective Laser Melting



Electron Beam Melting

Application

Aerospace



Healthcare



Tools And Mold



Automobile



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41666

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the metal additive manufacturing market include 3D Systems Corp., 3DEO Inc., Additive Industries BV, DMG MORI Co. Ltd., EOS GmbH, General Electric Co., Hoganas AB, Materialise NV, Norsk Titanium AS, Optomec Inc., Renishaw Plc, Sciaky Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Co., The Lincoln Electric Co., Titomic Ltd., TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Xjet Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market Drivers

Increased preference for additive manufacturing

Rise in demand from developing countries

Increase in demand from the automobile industry

Market Trends

Advancements in new materials

Increase in strategic alliances

Integration of automation in additive manufacturing

Market Challenges

High production costs

Challenges in the production process

Lack of skilled manpower

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist metal additive manufacturing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metal additive manufacturing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metal additive manufacturing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal additive manufacturing market vendors

Related Reports:

Light Metal Packaging Market- The light metal packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,420.12 million.

Metal Powder Bed Fusion Market- The Metal Powder Bed Fusion Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 682.97 million.

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7574.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 20.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., 3DEO Inc., Additive Industries BV, DMG MORI Co. Ltd., EOS GmbH, General Electric Co., Hoganas AB, Materialise NV, Norsk Titanium AS, Optomec Inc., Renishaw Plc, Sciaky Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Co., The Lincoln Electric Co., Titomic Ltd., TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Xjet Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global metal additive manufacturing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global metal additive manufacturing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Selective laser melting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Selective laser melting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Selective laser melting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Selective laser melting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Selective laser melting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Electron beam melting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Electron beam melting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Electron beam melting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Electron beam melting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Electron beam melting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Tools and mold - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Tools and mold - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Tools and mold - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Tools and mold - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Tools and mold - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Automobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Automobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Automobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Automobile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Automobile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3D Systems Corp.

Exhibit 120: 3D Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: 3D Systems Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: 3D Systems Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: 3D Systems Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: 3D Systems Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 3DEO Inc.

Exhibit 125: 3DEO Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: 3DEO Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: 3DEO Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Additive Industries BV

Exhibit 128: Additive Industries BV - Overview



Exhibit 129: Additive Industries BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Additive Industries BV - Key offerings

12.6 DMG MORI Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 EOS GmbH

Exhibit 135: EOS GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 136: EOS GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: EOS GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 138: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 139: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 141: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.9 Hoganas AB

Exhibit 143: Hoganas AB - Overview



Exhibit 144: Hoganas AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Hoganas AB - Key offerings

12.10 Materialise NV

Exhibit 146: Materialise NV - Overview



Exhibit 147: Materialise NV - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Materialise NV - Key news



Exhibit 149: Materialise NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Materialise NV - Segment focus

12.11 Norsk Titanium AS

Exhibit 151: Norsk Titanium AS - Overview



Exhibit 152: Norsk Titanium AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Norsk Titanium AS - Key offerings

12.12 Optomec Inc.

Exhibit 154: Optomec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Optomec Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Optomec Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Renishaw Plc

Exhibit 157: Renishaw Plc - Overview



Exhibit 158: Renishaw Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Renishaw Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Renishaw Plc - Segment focus

12.14 Sciaky Inc.

Exhibit 161: Sciaky Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Sciaky Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Sciaky Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 SLM Solutions Group AG

Exhibit 164: SLM Solutions Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 165: SLM Solutions Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 166: SLM Solutions Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: SLM Solutions Group AG - Segment focus

12.16 Stratasys Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Stratasys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Stratasys Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Stratasys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 171: Stratasys Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 TRUMPF SE Co. KG

Exhibit 172: TRUMPF SE Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 173: TRUMPF SE Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 174: TRUMPF SE Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: TRUMPF SE Co. KG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio