Metal Additive Manufacturing Market size to Increase by USD 7.19 Bn | Featuring Top Vendors Including 3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, and General Electric Co. | Technavio

Read our Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from metal additive manufacturing market study

Metal additive manufacturing market size to increase by USD 7.19 billion at almost 22% CAGR between 2020 and 2025

at almost 22% CAGR between 2020 and 2025 18.12% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

39% market growth to originate in North America during the forecast period

during the forecast period Aerospace segment accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2020

Dominant vendors include 3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., and others

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The metal additive manufacturing market is driven by the increased preference for additive manufacturing. End-users across industries such as aerospace, automotive, and medical accelerate prototyping are increasingly adopting flexible manufacturing practices to limit the wastage of materials as well as reduce the number of parts required for the production of complex components. This has increased the preference for additive manufacturing as it allows manufacturers to design and produce components of any geometry at low cost and minimum requirements. It also limits the requirement of assembly lines while improving the efficiency of the overall manufacturing process. Such benefits are fostering the growth of the global metal additive manufacturing market.

"Although the rise in demand from developing countries and increase in demand from the automobile industry will further boost the market growth, high production costs might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

The metal additive manufacturing market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast of the metal additive manufacturing market through 2025?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the metal additive manufacturing market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the metal additive manufacturing market?

Get all your questions answered in our full report.

Gain confidence by Downloading Our Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Global Metal Powders Market – Global metal powders market is segmented by type (ferrous metal powder, non-ferrous metal powder, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Metal Casting Market – Global metal casting market is segmented by end-user (automotive, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Norsk Titanium AS, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Co., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Market Scope Table:

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing… View our metal additive manufacturing market snapshot to unlock TOC

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

