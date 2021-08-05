Metal Additive Manufacturing Market to grow by $ 4.42 Billion during 2020-2024 | Technavio
Aug 05, 2021, 10:55 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 4.42 billion is expected in the metal additive manufacturing market during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the metal additive manufacturing market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. 3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Norsk Titanium AS, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG are some of the major market participants. Although the demand from the automobile industry will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Metal Additive Manufacturing Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Aerospace
- Healthcare
- Tools And Mold
- Automobile
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the metal additive manufacturing market in the chemicals industry include 3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Norsk Titanium AS, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Metal Additive Manufacturing Market size
- Metal Additive Manufacturing Market trends
- Metal Additive Manufacturing Market industry analysis
The metal additive manufacturing market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The rise in R&D activities will offer immense growth opportunities.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the metal additive manufacturing market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Global 3D Printing Metal Materials Market - Global 3D printing metal materials market is segmented by end-user (medical and healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, tool and mold making, and others), type (titanium, stainless steel, nickel, aluminum, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Metal Powders Market - Global metal powders market is segmented by type (ferrous metal powder, non-ferrous metal powder, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist metal additive manufacturing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the metal additive manufacturing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the metal additive manufacturing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal additive manufacturing market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Customer landscape
- Overview
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3D Systems Corp.
- EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
- General Electric Co.
- Materialise NV
- Norsk Titanium AS
- Renishaw Plc
- SLM Solutions Group AG
- Stratasys Ltd.
- The ExOne Company
- TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
