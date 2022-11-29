Metal Additive Manufacturing Technologies Now Expected to Produce $75B in Components Annually by 2031 According to New Data from SmarTech Analysis

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmarTech Analysis, the leading provider of market data and consulting services to the 3D printing industry, has released the latest iteration of a flagship data product, Metal AM Parts Produced 2022 describing the production volumes and resulting market values of various metal additively manufactured components. The study reconfirms the positive long-term outlook for leading metal AM technologies moving into significant manufacturing roles across a multitude of industries over the coming decade, with print production activity eventually growing to exceed $75B annually.

Metal AM Production Volumes, by Technology, 2021-2030 (Source: SmarTech Analysis)

This data-only report provides an exhaustive data file with historical and projected production volumes and resulting market value of AM metal parts spanning prototypes, tools and tooling, and end-use production parts across eight major industries and dozens of part categorizations, from aircraft and helicopter engine components in the aerospace industry, to nuclear reactor components in the energy sector. The data reflects real market activity through Q2 2022 and proprietary projections over the coming decade.

SmarTech also offers a companion data-file for Polymer Parts Produced

About the Report

Metal AM technologies, comprising a series of four commercially relevant sub-processes, have once again been thrust into the technological spotlight in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic as the world's economies struggle with lingering supply chain aftershocks. These conditions demonstrate the relevance that digital manufacturing processes hold in times of disruption and uncertainty, and as a result the metal additive market is, once again, undergoing significant evolution. Though this created very challenging conditions over the last year for many metal AM solution providers, the continuing outcome is strong investment and renewed vigor to adopt and develop metal AM technologies.

From the Report

Methodology & Results : SmarTech's proprietary 'opportunity factor' analysis combines the size of existing markets with the expected rate of growth for metal AM technology. The data shows that the most exciting areas of metal AM are all related to production of various end use parts in terms of part volume growth. This confirms the adoption trend and industry focus on production applications from the past several years.

: SmarTech's proprietary 'opportunity factor' analysis combines the size of existing markets with the expected rate of growth for metal AM technology. The data shows that the most exciting areas of metal AM are all related to production of various end use parts in terms of part volume growth. This confirms the adoption trend and industry focus on production applications from the past several years. Aerospace and Medical sectors remain the most attractive sectors in terms of realizing value through additively produced parts versus traditional production means.

Currently, Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) decidedly leads the metal AM parts market. Looking forward, Metal Binder Jetting (MBJ) offers promise as a leading parts printing process for displacing traditional manufacturing methods.

