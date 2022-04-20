Metal Caps and Closures Market to Expand with Surge in Product Demand from Various End-use Industries, States TMR Study

The metal caps and closures market is expected to gain the valuation of US$ 26.8 Bn by 2026

Rising demand for caps and closures in the food & beverages industry is fueling market growth

Increasing trend of consuming on-the-go food and ready-to-eat food is propelling the Asia Pacific metal caps and closures market

ALBANY, N.Y., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) projects the global metal caps and closures market to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2026. Hence, the global market is estimated to be valued at US$ 26.8 Bn by 2026.

Metal caps and closures are gaining traction globally, owing to their ability to provide rigidity and stability. Moreover, these products also offer an attractive product image, notes the TMR study on the metal caps and closures market. Metal caps and closures are utilized in different end-use industries such as personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages industries. This wide range of application is fueling the demand prospects in the global metal caps and closures market.

Companies operating in the metal caps and closures market are offering their products in varied diameters, colors, and closure types in order to attract more customer base. In addition, they are increasing investments in product innovations. Moreover, many players operating in the global metal caps and closures market are focusing on expanding their businesses in newer regions through different strategic moves, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Players in the metal caps and closures market are expected to gain sizable sales opportunities in Asia Pacific, owing to the expansion of food retail industry and rise in trend & adoption of ready-to-eat food and on-the-go food products in many nations such as China and India.

Metal Caps and Closures Market: Key Findings

In the food & beverages industry, different types of caps and closures are being utilized in order to improve the shelf life of varied food products. Moreover, they are also increasingly being adopted, owing to their ability to help in maintaining texture, flavor, and color of food and beverages. This factor, in turn, is fueling sales prospects in the global metal caps and closures market. Moreover, the market for metal caps and closures is estimated to gain lucrative prospects, owing to growing use of tamper-evident and child-resistant metal caps and closures around the world.

Many packaging service providers today are increasing the use of different sustainable raw materials in their packaging solutions. This factor is generating promising business prospects in the global metal caps and closures market. Moreover, rising inclination among consumers toward using products manufactured using recyclable and environment-friendly raw materials is creating demand opportunities in the global market metal caps and closures. The global metal caps and closures market is prognosticated to observe notable business opportunities during the forecast period, owing to the expansion of the e-commerce industry and rising penetration of social media globally.

Metal Caps and Closures Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in demand for processed food products globally is estimated to fuel sales in the metal caps and closures market during the forecast period

Growth of personal care and cosmetics industries globally is generating sizable business opportunities in the global metal caps and closures market

Metal Caps and Closures Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Sonoco Products Company

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Amcor Limited

Guala Closure Group

Berk Company, LLC

Nippon Closures Co. Ltd

Pelliconi & C. SPA

CL Smith Company

Manaksia Industry Ltd.

Closure Systems International

Metal Caps and Closures Market Segmentation

Closure Type

Crowns

Screw Caps

Can Ends

Others

Material Type

Steel

Aluminum

Tin

End Use

Food

Dairy Products



Meat, Poultry, and Seafood



Ready-to-eat Food



Others

Beverage

Alcoholic



Non-alcoholic

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

