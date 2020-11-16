Metal Casing Market Size Worth $47.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metal casing market size is expected to reach USD 47.39 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027. Growing preference for the metal body in smartphones, laptops, and notebooks is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Metal casing is referred to as an external component used in several products, such as phone, tablet, laptop, and notebook. It is produced by various technologies, including stamping, metal injection molding (MIM), die casting, and extrusion using materials, such as magnesium, aluminum, titanium alloys, and stainless steel.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of the rising focus on manufacturing in the region and growing demand for movable power sources and laptops

Based on product, stamping and MIM held the largest share of more than 88.0% in 2019 on account of their benefits, such as low cost, enhanced properties, and reduced wastage

By application, the others segment that includes notebooks and laptops is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period due to a surge in demand for laptops and notebooks in various sectors, especially education

Asia Pacific held the largest share of more than 56.0% in 2019 as the region is a manufacturing hub with the presence of manufacturing facilities of renowned brands, such as Apple Inc.; Samsung; Sony; Google Pixel; and ASUS

Read 87 page research report with ToC on "Metal Casing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Stamping & MIM, Die Casting, Extrusion), By Application (Mobile Phones, Tablet, Wearable Devices), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/metal-casing-market

Aluminum and magnesium alloys are mainly used for metal casing. Factors including rigidity, durability, stylish appeal, ease of manufacturing, and good heat conduction have boosted the product demand. Although metals and plastics come at a similar price range, the cost of metal processing is higher, which makes the overall metal casing expensive, giving the end product a premium appeal.

Mobile phones, tablets, movable power sources, notebooks and laptops, and wearable devices are the key application segments of the global market. All metal designs have witnessed high penetration in the overall casing market. With the introduction of smart devices, metal casing witnessed an upsurge in demand. The COVID-19 pandemic augmented the growth of the PC industry as demand for notebooks and laptops witnessed a boost in sectors, such as IT, banks, BPOs, and education.

Companies have reported positive growth in sales of their laptops and notebooks during the pandemic. For example, The Hewlett-Packard Company (HP), a renowned IT company, reported its third-quarter sales in August 2020, where its net revenue for notebooks was USD 7,304 million for the period of April-July 2020, which is 30% higher on a yearly basis and 44% higher on a quarterly basis.

Mobile phones emerged as the largest application segment in 2019 and are expected to maintain their lead over the forecast period. Although an increase in smartphone sales is a growth driver for the market, the market is expected to witness slight obstruction from its alternative glass casing. The emergence of wireless charging feature has propelled the demand for glass back instead of metal in smartphones. As a result, the rise in the production of glass phones is likely to impact the sales of metal casing in the future.

The U.S. is a prominent market for metal casing and is known for its IT industry. The pandemic has surged the demand for laptops in the country, which is a positive sign for market growth. With schools resuming their normal operations in the country, the demand for laptops has witnessed a sudden surge. Key players such as Lenovo, HP, and Dell have informed school districts about the shortage of nearly 5 million laptops, which signifies a higher demand and is anticipated to encourage manufacturers to speed up their manufacturing activities that will propel the demand for metal casings in the country.

The market is competitive and manufacturing is mainly concentrated in China and Taiwan. In order to maintain a hold on the overall market, certain players are integrated across various stages of the value chain. For example, BYD is known to be one of the most technologically advanced sellers of electric solutions. The company offers vertically integrated services from R&D to manufacturing throughout the supply chain. Its Central Research Institute is dedicated to extensive technical research for metals and other materials. In addition, it offers design development, precision manufacturing, testing & certification, along with intelligent supply chain services.

Grand View Research has segmented the global metal casing market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Metal Casing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Stamping & MIM



Die casting



Extrusion

Metal Casing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Mobile Phones



Tablets



Wearable Devices



Movable Power Sources



Others

Metal Casing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Taiwan



Central & South America



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Metal Casing Market

CATCHER

Foxconn Technology, Co., Ltd.

Waffer Technology Corp.

PEGATRON Corporation

BYD Company Ltd.

Castek Holdings Corp.

Find more research reports on Advanced Interior Materials Industry, by Grand View Research:

Metal Forging Market – Global metal forging market size was valued at USD 83.85 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.

in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027. Silicon Metal Market – Global silicon metal market size was valued at USD 6.05 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. Metal Powder Market – Global metal powder market size was valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc