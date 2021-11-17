Metal Chelates Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.74% by 2025 |Rising Demand from Pulp & Paper Industries to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

The metal chelates market covers the following areas:

The metal chelates market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by rising demand from the pulp and paper industries. However, challenges such as increasing environmental impacts, which will impede the market growth.

The metal chelates market analysis includes segmentation based on application (agriculture, industrial and household, water treatment, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for metal chelates in the region.

Companies Mentioned

Akzo Nobel NV

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Haifa Group

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Nufarm Ltd.

Protex International

Syngenta AG

Yara International ASA

Related Reports:

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market -The metal additive manufacturing market size is expected to grow by USD 7.19 billion and record a CAGR of 21.94% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Nitrous Oxide Market -The nitrous oxide market share is expected to increase by USD 464.04 million from 2022 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12%. Download a free sample now!

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Metal Chelates Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.74% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 249.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.54 Regional analysis APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Haifa Group, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., Protex International, Syngenta AG, and Yara International ASA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio