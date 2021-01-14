Metal-CreditCard.com Celebrates Its 7th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metal-CreditCard.com (MCC) announced its 7th anniversary as an international, full-service metal card manufacturing company. Specializing in upgrading plastic debit and credit cards to metal.

Focused primarily on obtaining a luxury metal credit card all his own. The custom metal credit card service was created as a personal vendetta after founder, Vincent Torres, was denied several luxury metal credit card applications. In early 2013, Vincent Torres, developed a method of upgrading his own plastic cards to metal. Bypassing the fees and application processes of the established metal card issuers. By the end of 2013, Metal-CreditCard.com launched and began servicing clientele around the world.

Since its inception in 2013, the company has been pioneering the industry Mr. Torres created. In August of 2016 it released its first solution to safely transplanting an active EMV chip from a plastic card to a new metal card. Now in its seventh year as the industry leader in custom metal credit cards, MCC has become a reputable alternative in the customized payment card market with unique perspectives and in-depth knowledge to its customers desirers.

"MCC has experienced exceptional growth and development over the past years," said Mr. Torres. "Moving forward, our focus will remain on upgrading cheap plastic debit credit cards to luxury metal from beginning to end for our clients."

Over the past seven years, MCC has been successful at evolving and changing to stay ahead of other business models attempting to duplicate the company's unique service and has positioned itself in the most competitive way possible.

The company's most recent product is the Velvet-Black card option that is the first ever oil and fingerprint resistant custom metal credit debit card.

MCC reports their next product release will be an update to their EMV chip transplant procedure scheduled to debut before January 31st, 2021.

The company works collaboratively with its clients to assess their design needs and leverage it in an efficient and effective manner by offering one-on-one artwork design commissioning. MCC's design team consists of experienced laser engraving artwork design consultants who deliver a personal touch of imagination to each individual client's custom card design.

