Metal-CreditCard.com, Custom Metal Credit Card Manufacturer, Launches Updated EMV Chip Transplant Procedure

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021 Since August of 2016, (MCC) metal-creditcard.com has been tinkering with their proprietary trade secreted procedure; the BETA EMV Chip Swap™ procedure. Its function was to transplant an active EMV chip from a plastic debit or credit card into a new metal card. The initial procedure, developed by MCC founder, Vincent Torres, consisted of heat guns set to a high temperature, praying & whole lot of trial and error. But by February of 2017, the heat gun process was phased out and deemed too dangerous to continue the process with final products. Since then, MCC has been perfecting the BETA EMV Chip Swap™ procedure; until recently.

As of 01.29.2021 the beta phase of the procedure has ended.

Metal-CreditCard.com is proud to announce the production release of a new "No Heat" EMV Chip Swap™ procedure: version 3.0. A significantly more stable procedure than previous processes. The new and improved process incorporates proprietary patent pending tools designed & developed by MCC. The process also incorporates a proprietary mechanical extraction method that dramatically increases EMV chip transplant success. Making version 3.0 safer and more robust than any other process currently available to the public.

"While other copycat services continue to use obsolete methods, our updated EMV transplant procedure practically guarantees chip transplant success every time," said Mr. Torres. "Any time any degree of heat is applied directly to an EMV chip a catastrophic failure is practically guaranteed. It was too risky, and we knew we had to get away from that method quickly."



MCC stays committed to improving their technologies to deliver top performance, high quality products and fast turnaround times to consumers every time or their money back.

Metal-CreditCard.com was the world's first online service upgrading plastic debit credit cards to metal. First established in Los Angeles, California in 2013.

SOURCE Metal-CreditCard.com

Related Links

metal-creditcard.com

