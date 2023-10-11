Metal Cutting Tool Market to Reach $107.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global metal cutting tool market is driven by factors such as the growth of the automotive industry, increased construction activities globally, and growth in the manufacturing sector

NEW CASTLE, Del., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Metal Cutting Tool Market by Tool Type (Indexable Inserts and Solid Round Tools), Product Type (Lathe, Drilling Machine, Milling Machine, Grinding Machine, and Others), Application (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Electronics, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2023–2032." According to the report, the global metal cutting tool industry was valued at $65.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $107.3 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Metal cutting tools are a type of tool or device designed to cut or shape various types of metal materials. They can be used in a range of applications, from handheld tools such as hacksaws and snips to more powerful machines like plasma cutters, lasers, and CNC machines. These tools are utilized in a variety of industries, from manufacturing to construction to automotive, and are essential for creating precise and accurate cuts in metal, allowing for the formation of complex designs and structures.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The growth of the global metal cutting tool market is driven by factors such as the growth of the automotive industry, increased construction activities globally, and a rise in the manufacturing sector. Furthermore, fluctuating prices of raw materials may limit the growth of the market. On the other hand, the increase in the adoption of Industry 4.0 is anticipated to open new avenues for the growth of the metal cutting tool market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Historic Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 $65.5 Billion Market Size in 2032 $107.3 Billion CAGR 4.1 % No. of Pages in Report 169 Segments Covered Tool Type, Product Type, Application, and Region Drivers Growth of the automotive industry

Increased construction activities globally A rise in the manufacturing sector Opportunities Increase in the adoption of Industry 4.0 Restraints Fluctuating prices of raw materials



COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global metal cutting tool market, owing to the temporary closure of manufacturing firms during the lockdown.

Not only the production but also the sale of metal cutting tools was hampered due to the unexpected lockdown in the initial period of the pandemic.

However, the pandemic situation has recovered, and the market is growing steadily.

The solid round tools segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

By tool type, the solid round tool segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global metal cutting tool market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The recent development of materials for ultimate metal removal inserts, which are lightweight and have an extended life, is expected to boost the demand for metal cutting tools. In addition, an increase in new technologies, such as state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies, 3D printing, and additive manufacturing ease the method and enhance the standard of products. Moreover, rapid growth in the automotive industry is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.



The lathe segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

By product type, the lathe segment held the major market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global metal cutting tool market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the milling machine segment is expected to display the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for metal cutting tools in the industrial sector.

The automotive segment to rule the roost by 2032-

By application, the automotive segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global metal cutting tool market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. The automobile industry has shown significant growth in the developing countries mainly in China and India. Although the industry has reached a stagnation point in the U.S. and European countries, the after-sales services, such as repairing, maintenance, and retrofitting have higher demand in these regions. Such factors propel the demand for metal cutting tools in the automotive industry globally. However, the electronics segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032-

By region, the Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global metal cutting tool market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The development of developing countries has had a significant influence on the global growth of the automotive industry. As the demand for automotive products increases in emerging markets, suppliers have the potential to benefit in this region.

Leading Market Players: -

BIG DAISHOWA Inc.

Tiangong International Co.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company)

Proterial Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

DN Solutions

Kennametal Inc.

FANUC CORPORATION

Amada Machine Tools Co. Ltd.

Sandvik AB

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global metal cutting tool market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, investments, and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario

