Metal Cutting Tools Market size to grow by USD 5,753.56 Million 2022 to 2027|Increasing demand for metal parts is one of the major drivers - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal cutting tools market size is estimated to increase by USD 5,753.56 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 4.91%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Cutting Tools Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

AMADA Co. Ltd., Amalgamations Group, Berkenhoff GmbH, CERATIZIT SA, Colfax Corp., DMG MORI Co Ltd, FANUC Corp., Gedik Welding Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan SENFENG Technology Co. Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Laserline GmbH, Manufacturing Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sandvik Coromant, Schlatter Industries AG, The Lincoln Electric Co., TRUMPF SE Co. KG

Metal Cutting Tools Market - Segmentation Analysis

This cutting tool report extensively covers market segmentation by product (milling tools, drilling tools, and other tools), application (automotive, construction, aerospace and defense, electronics, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the milling tools segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment is widely used in milling machines from milling operations. Some of the key types of milling cutters include slitting cutters, milling cutters, end mills, and gear cutters which are utilized for different sets of applications. Hence, such wide applications are expected to drive the growth of this segment which, in turn, will drive the metal-cutting tools market growth during the forecast period.

Metal Cutting Tools Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rising demand for metal parts in major end-user industries is a significant factor driving the metal-cutting tools market growth. Metal cutting tools have important applications in the automotive and aerospace, and defense industries. Furthermore, metals are one of the main raw materials for several industries, and they can be transformed based on each industry's requirements. Additionally, increasing investments in key end-user industries such as automotive and aerospace, and defense are expected to increase the demand for metal and thereby drive the metal-cutting tool market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The growing demand for high-speed steel-cutting tools is an emerging trend shaping the metal-cutting tools market. One of the main metal cutting tool types used across various industries is the HSS metal cutting tool. There is a growing adoption of these tools across companies due to their ease of use and efficiency in developing quality products. As there is an increasing demand for superior quality products from customers, there is a growing preference for HSS metal cutting tools such as milling tools, drilling tools, tapping tools, reaming tools, counter-boring tools, broaching tools, and gear-cutting tools which are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Fluctuating raw material prices is a significant challenge hindering the metal-cutting tools market growth. Some of the key raw materials to manufacture machine tools for drilling, boring, lathes, gear cutting, grinding, and polishing machines include iron and steel, aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, brass, copper, and other alloys. Hence, fluctuations in the prices of these raw materials can increase the manufacturing cost and significantly affect the profit margins. Thus, such factors are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Metal Cutting Tools Market - Regional Analysis

The market is segmented by region North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of construction activities in developing economies and the increasing government spending on the development of infrastructure will drive the growth of the metal-cutting tools market in APAC. Also, the rise in commercial and residential constructions is expected to drive the metal-cutting market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Metal Cutting Tools Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Metal Cutting Tools Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Metal Cutting Tools Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Metal Cutting Tools Market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Metal Cutting Tools Market vendors

Metal Cutting Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,753.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.9 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AMADA Co. Ltd., Amalgamations Group, Berkenhoff GmbH, CERATIZIT SA, Colfax Corp., DMG MORI Co Ltd, FANUC Corp., Gedik Welding Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan SENFENG Technology Co. Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Laserline GmbH, Manufacturing Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sandvik Coromant, Schlatter Industries AG, The Lincoln Electric Co., and TRUMPF SE Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global metal cutting tools market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Milling tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Drilling tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Other tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AMADA Co. Ltd.

12.4 Berkenhoff GmbH

12.5 Colfax Corp.

12.6 DMG MORI Co Ltd

12.7 FANUC Corp.

12.8 Gedik Welding Inc

12.9 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

12.10 IPG Photonics Corp.

12.11 Jenoptik AG

12.12 Jinan SENFENG Technology Co. Ltd

12.13 Kobe Steel Ltd.

12.14 Laserline GmbH

12.15 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

12.16 Sandvik Coromant

12.17 TRUMPF SE Co. KG

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

