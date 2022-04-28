Metal Detector Market Size to Grow by USD 160.56 Million | By Product (walk-through, handheld, and ground search), Geography, and Application - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2024

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Codan Ltd., Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi SpA, First Texas Products, Garrett Electronics Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Metal Detectors Inc., Nokta Makro Metal Detectors, OSI Systems Inc., View Systems Inc., and XP Metal Detectors among others

10+ – Including Codan Ltd., Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi SpA, First Texas Products, Garrett Electronics Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Metal Detectors Inc., Nokta Makro Metal Detectors, OSI Systems Inc., View Systems Inc., and XP Metal Detectors among others Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Product (walk-through, handheld, and ground search) and Application (security and hobby)

Product (walk-through, handheld, and ground search) and Application (security and hobby) Geographies: North America (US), Europe ( Germany , UK, and France ), APAC ( China ), MEA, and South America

Vendor Insights-

The metal detector market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Codan Ltd.- The company offers VANQUISH series of metal detectors which include three turn-on-and-go detecting modes.

First Texas Products- This company offers numerous metal detectors such as T2+GWP, Teknetics G2+, Teknetics Liberator, and others.

Garrett Electronics Inc.- The company offers variety of metal detectors including walk-through, handheld, and ground search metal detectors such as PD 6500i Enhanced Pinpoint Walk-Through Metal Detector, Super Wand, THD, CSI Pro-Pointer AT, and others.

Regional Market Outlook

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for metal detectors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in the development of the transit sector, particularly the airports, will facilitate the metal detector market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Metal Detector Market Driver:

Technological innovations and features:



Many vendors in the market are developing innovative products that meet the demand existing in the market. The latest innovation in metal detectors includes wireless audio, integrated GPS, and weatherproof platforms. Numerous companies are developing and integrating new technological solutions in metal detectors to enhance their security features. For instance, Sesotec , a manufacturer of contaminant detection and material sorting technologies, introduced THiNK , new software that uses machine learning for better metal detection.

Metal Detector Market Trend:

Government investments:



Many developing countries, such as India and China , are investing in the development of infrastructure, such as airports, which boosts the demand for metal detectors. By the end of 2015, China had 210 civilian airports. According to the country's 13th Five Year Plan, the number will increase to more than 260 by 2020. The Government of India also invested $11.4 billion under the Twelfth Five Year Plan for the upgrade of airport infrastructure. The Airports Authority of India (AAI ) aims to make 250 airports operational across the country by 2020. The investment includes spending on security upgrades and maintenance. The increase in investments by various governments will drive the demand for metal detectors during the forecast period.

Metal Detector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 160.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -3.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Codan Ltd., Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi SpA, First Texas Products, Garrett Electronics Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Metal Detectors Inc., Nokta Makro Metal Detectors, OSI Systems Inc., View Systems Inc., and XP Metal Detectors Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Walk-through - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Handheld - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ground search - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Security - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hobby - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Codan Ltd.

Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi SpA

First Texas Products

Garrett Electronics Inc.

Leidos Holdings Inc.

Metal Detectors Inc.

Nokta Makro Metal Detectors

OSI Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc.

XP Metal Detectors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

